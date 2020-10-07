Watch now: Coles County sees another death from COVID-19

CHARLESTON — Another Coles County resident has died from COVID-19, the county Health Department announced on Wednesday.

That brought the county's total number of deaths from the disease caused by the coronavirus to 35.

An additional 21 county residents have tested positive for the disease, which brings the county's total of 1,664.

Of those, three people are hospitalized, 141 are recovering and 1,485 have recovered, according to the release.

The health department indicated that Coles County is in the "orange" state warning level for COVID-19, meaning there are signs of an increased risk for the disease.

A news release said the county's rate for positive tests is 8.6% while the state target is 8% or less. The county's cases per 100,000 in population is 226 while the state target is 50 or less, it said.

The state public health director, Dr. Ngoze Ezike, on Wednesday reported 2,630 new cases of COVID-19, with 42 additional deaths. That brings the statewide totals to of 307,641 cases, including 8,878 deaths.