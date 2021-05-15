Watch now: Coles County, state provide data of federal bridge rating system

SPRINGFIELD — County engineers or Illinois Department of Transportation inspectors look at every component of a bridge — the deck, substructure and superstructure — and apply a number grade for each part. The deck is the surface that vehicles drive over, while the superstructure is what holds the deck and the substructure is the base on each end of the bridge.
That data is sent to the Federal Highway Administration, which maintains the National Bridge Inventory for the roughly 620,000 bridges in the U.S.
The inventory program began 50 years ago in response to when the Silver Bridge collapsed over the Ohio and West Virginia border into the Ohio River, killing 46 people in December 1967.
“It brought a strong awareness nationally of the need not only for a Federal Highway Administration, which didn’t exist yet, but also the need for a system of regular standardized bridge inspections nationwide by trained bridge inspectors rather than just hoping the local guy knows how to do it,” said Doug Hecox, spokesman for the Federal Highway Administration.
The National Bridge Inventory is updated every year, as crossings are inspected every two years. It rates bridges as either “good,” “fair,” or “poor,” on the 1-to-8 scale after each component is taken into account.
RELATED STORY
The Federal Highway Administration's national bridge inventory includes 20 Coles County structures rated in "poor" condition. Here's how Coles County Engineer Rick Johnson explained the designation and what it means for local drivers.
Bridges scored as a seven or higher are considered “good,” while structures rated a five or six are “fair,” and any rated at four or below are classified as “poor.”
“It’s basically a report card and it helps us determine where resources ought to go, where we need to maybe suggest new things or recommendations, and in some cases it actually helps states make decisions about whether they should be repairing a bridge or replacing it entirely,” Hecox said.
Illinois ranked 15th in 2020 in terms of the number of “poor” ranked bridges as a percentage of its total inventory, according to analysis by the American Road & Transportation Builders Association.
The state had 2,374 “poor” bridges out of its 26,848 bridges in 2020. Illinois also ranked 15th in 2019, but it had a better rating in 2018 and 2017 when it ranked 20th and 22nd, respectively.
But even if a bridge is considered to be in poor condition, said Paul Wappel, a spokesman for IDOT, it does not mean it’s unsafe or ready to collapse anytime soon, if ever, as collapses are extremely rare.
“A structurally deficient rating means there are elements of the bridge that need to be monitored, inspected and maintained on a more regular basis,” Wappel wrote in an email. “Many times they are posted with reduced weight limits to restrict heavy truck traffic.”
Hecox added that when a bridge does collapse, it’s typically during construction because of an error made by a builder — not from its crumbling features.
If a bridge has a more serious issue, it will be closed altogether.
Then, the bridge will be moved higher up on the list of structures needing repairs. The majority of bridges undergo repairs rather than reconstruction. Only a handful of bridges are replaced each year.
Part of that reason is because it takes several months for a bridge replacement, and the funding and workforce is limited.
The state has ramped up efforts lately to improve its infrastructure through the Rebuild Illinois capital plan.
The program invests $45 billion over six years into roads, bridges and railroads, and also universities, state facilities, childhood centers and services like broadband.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced this week the state’s fourth of six $250 million installments of Rebuild Illinois grants to local governments.
Illinois’ increased effort to repair its infrastructure comes as President Joe Biden’s proposed $2 trillion American Jobs Plan highlights transportation infrastructure upgrades as a key priority.
Biden's plan includes a proposed $621 billion investment in repairing roads and bridges.
Much of the current funding for road repairs comes from motor fuel taxes. That scheme, Hecox explained, may need to change in the future as newer cars are designed to drive farther between gas fill-ups, leading people to use the roads more often but pay less in gas taxes. The rise in electric vehicles also contributes to that decrease in motor fuel tax revenues.
While new funding mechanisms could be re-examined in the near future, engineers are also tinkering with new ideas, technology and materials aimed to prolong a bridge’s lifespan, which is typically around 100 years.
Hecox said one newer method that has been adopted in many places across the country is building new bridges off site, allowing traffic to continue rather than imposing detours.
Other ideas are looking at different materials that can better withstand certain weather elements, such as earthquakes, but those techniques have not developed in Illinois.
Most of Illinois’ cold winters are the main contributor to the deterioration of its roads and bridges. It is not only the freezing and thawing that expands the road and leads to cracks, but also the salt spread out in winter that causes deterioration.
“We’re looking at weird things all the time,” Hecox said. “They are not lasers or flying saucers, but they are the little tweaks and improvements here and there that are going to have a very profound and lasting benefit for people that may not even be alive yet.”