Watch now: Coles County, state provide data of federal bridge rating system

Much of the current funding for road repairs comes from motor fuel taxes. That scheme, Hecox explained, may need to change in the future as newer cars are designed to drive farther between gas fill-ups, leading people to use the roads more often but pay less in gas taxes. The rise in electric vehicles also contributes to that decrease in motor fuel tax revenues.

While new funding mechanisms could be re-examined in the near future, engineers are also tinkering with new ideas, technology and materials aimed to prolong a bridge’s lifespan, which is typically around 100 years.

Hecox said one newer method that has been adopted in many places across the country is building new bridges off site, allowing traffic to continue rather than imposing detours.

Other ideas are looking at different materials that can better withstand certain weather elements, such as earthquakes, but those techniques have not developed in Illinois.

Most of Illinois’ cold winters are the main contributor to the deterioration of its roads and bridges. It is not only the freezing and thawing that expands the road and leads to cracks, but also the salt spread out in winter that causes deterioration.