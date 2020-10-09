Watch now: Coles County stays on state warning list for COVID-19

CHARLESTON — Coles County remained on a state warning list for its level of COVID-19 cases, it was announced on Friday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health listed Coles County as one of 26 in the state, and the only county in the area, on the list.

The release said a county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.

Free community COVID tests are coming to Charleston. Here's where. Members of the public along with the Eastern Illinois University community can take part in free COVID-19 testing and flu shots next week.

The indicators include the number of cases per 100,000 in population and a county's weekly positive test rate. Coles County has been above the state target in both of those indicators, according to the county Health Department.

The most recent information from the county department indicated that the county's case rate per 100,000 in population is 226 while the state target is 50 or less. Also, Coles County's rate of positive tests is 8.6% while the state target is 8% or less.