 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Coles County stays on state warning list for COVID-19
0 comments
breaking top story

Watch now: Coles County stays on state warning list for COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Coles County remained on a state warning list for its level of COVID-19 cases, it was announced on Friday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health listed Coles County as one of 26 in the state, and the only county in the area, on the list.

The release said a county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.

The indicators include the number of cases per 100,000 in population and a county's weekly positive test rate. Coles County has been above the state target in both of those indicators, according to the county Health Department.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The most recent information from the county department indicated that the county's case rate per 100,000 in population is 226 while the state target is 50 or less. Also, Coles County's rate of positive tests is 8.6% while the state target is 8% or less.

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 2,818 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease, including 35 additional confirmed deaths.

To date, state health officials have reported 313,518 cases, including 8,945 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 2-8 is 3.8%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 71,599 specimens for a total of 6,177,379. As of last night, 1,812 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 395 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Pictures of Coles County in the fall season

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News