Watch now: Coles County's COVID-19 rates 'steady,' no change in mitigations

CHARLESTON — Coles County's recent COVID-19 case rates have been steady, but the region it's part of for tracking the disease hasn't made enough improvements to loosen restrictions.
That's what Coles County Health Department Administrator Diana Stenger said, as Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced on Friday that restrictions would be lowered in some parts of the state.
And, Stenger added, it should be apparent soon if there will be any bump in case rates because of gatherings during the holiday season. There's no specific area or population of Coles County that's been particularly problematic, she said.
"I don't believe we've seen any one concentrated area," Stenger said. "It's still widespread."
Health officials announced another COVID-related death Friday, bringing the county's total to 78 since the pandemic began. It also reported 20 new positive cases.
A spike in COVID-19 cases statewide led to tighter restrictions that have been in place since Nov. 20. They included no inside dining at restaurants, prohibited video gaming and limited crowds at stores and other locations.
For the 21-county region that includes Coles County, the area isn't meeting requirements for loosening restrictions in some of the required areas, including available hospital beds and a lack of a decrease in new cases.
Stenger said the entire region, not only a single county, has to meet the requirements in various categories for it go to a lower mitigation level.
During his COVID update on Friday, Pritzker noted the state “anticipates substantially completing Phase 1A next week and moving into Phase 1B of the Vaccine Plan on Jan. 25.”
Phase 1A includes long-term care residents and frontline health care workers. Phase 1B includes non-health care essential workers, residents over the age of 65 and inmates.
“While shipments from the federal government remain limited, the state is building out wide-reaching capacity to prepare for additional shipments and ensure those eligible in Phase 1B can receive their vaccine as quickly and equitably as possible,” the governor’s office said.
There is no timeline for Phase 1C at this time. It would include people aged 16 to 64 years old with high-risk medical conditions and other essential workers, according to the state’s plan which continues to evolve.
Pritzker said starting next week “and increasing over the coming several weeks,” the state will “be bringing online hundreds of vaccination sites across the state.
Those include retail pharmacy chain locations; Illinois National Guard mobile teams; state-run mass vaccination locations in northern, central and southern Illinois; hospitals and urgent care locations; and, in time, doctor’s offices and large employers who can host their own workplace clinics.
According to the most recent information from the health department, Coles County's rate for positive COVID-19 is 6.4%, while the state target is 8% or less.
COVID testing continues in the county. Stenger said "any testing is helpful" for health officials to keep up on the county's data. A public testing event took place at Eastern Illinois University earlier this week and another is scheduled on the university's campus for Jan. 26.
Coles County has the state's "blue" designation indicating stable rates but several other counties in the region have the "orange" designation for increasing levels of the disease.
In Coles County, it's no secret that some restaurants continue to offer inside dining despite the current restrictions prohibiting it. Owners likely feel that the impact on sales would be too great to rely entirely on pickup and delivery as allowed with the current restrictions.
Gloria Spear, the county health department's environmental health director, said there's nothing in the county food permit ordinance that allows the department to do anything only because a restaurant has indoor dining.
If it's found that a restaurant is the source of an "outbreak," or a large number of COVID-19 cases, it could be ordered closed, she said. But that's about the only scenario that would mean the department could take action.
"All we can do is encourage them to follow the governor's order," Spear said.
November also saw a suspension of elective surgeries at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center but the hospital has sufficient bed space now, according to one official.
There were more than 40 COVID-19 hospitalized at SBLHC on some days, said Sandy Miller, SBLHC vice president and chief nursing officer. But the daily average now is about 25 and there were 16 hospitalized COVID-19 patients one day earlier this week, she said.
"We are seeing it trend down," Miller said. "For the most part, we've done really well."
The hospital is now trying to accommodate elective surgeries and "very rarely" has to cancel them because of the volume of COVID-19 cases, she added.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, SBLHC installed 38 "negative air flow" patient rooms. An outside door seals the room and the air is filtered before it flows out of the room, both to help prevent spread of the virus from an ill patient.
Miller said there are plans in place for where to treat COVID-19 patients if the volume ever necessitates it. Nurses who don't normally work with COVID-19 patients have been cross-trained so they can help in the "surge" areas, she said.
Also, SBLHC began a program called "COVID at Home" that allows patients to check their temperatures and other symptoms while they're still monitored daily until they recover, Miller also said.
"It's been very successful and I believe it helped to keep patients out of the hospital," she said.