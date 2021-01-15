Watch now: Coles County's COVID-19 rates 'steady,' no change in mitigations

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the most recent information from the health department, Coles County's rate for positive COVID-19 is 6.4%, while the state target is 8% or less.

COVID testing continues in the county. Stenger said "any testing is helpful" for health officials to keep up on the county's data. A public testing event took place at Eastern Illinois University earlier this week and another is scheduled on the university's campus for Jan. 26.

Coles County has the state's "blue" designation indicating stable rates but several other counties in the region have the "orange" designation for increasing levels of the disease.

In Coles County, it's no secret that some restaurants continue to offer inside dining despite the current restrictions prohibiting it. Owners likely feel that the impact on sales would be too great to rely entirely on pickup and delivery as allowed with the current restrictions.

Gloria Spear, the county health department's environmental health director, said there's nothing in the county food permit ordinance that allows the department to do anything only because a restaurant has indoor dining.