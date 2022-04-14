Watch now: Coles-Moultrie 911 dispatchers thanked for being 'calm voice' in crisis times

MATTOON — Many who contact the Coles-Moultrie Counties Emergency Communications Center are experiencing their "worst day" ever when they need to dial 911.

Director Matt Henson said his telecommunicators are on the job 24 hours a day, seven days a week to provide a "calm voice" for callers during those crisis times and to get help routed to them.

"They are a valuable asset to our community," Henson said. "We are very fortunate to have the crew that we have."

While telecommunicators are essential to emergency responses, they work behind the scenes. The annual National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, April 10-16 this year, has provided an opportunity for community members to show their support and for the 911 system to promote its recruitment efforts.

Henson said emergency responders and others have shown their support by posting encouraging messages on social media and bringing food to the 911 center. He said emergency responders and telecommunicators are part of "one big team," but his staff have enjoyed seeing their teammates in person this week and being spotlighted.

"It takes a special person to do this job. It's very stressful. It's nice to receive recognition for all the work they do," Henson said.

Coles County Sheriff Tyler Heleine said he appreciates the telecommunicators and wants to thank them not only this week, but for the work they do every day. He said their hard work and dedication to the job does not get recognized enough.

"Their ability to remain calm while speaking to those who are in dire need, and at the same time provide all the information officers need in order to assist that person throughout the entirety of the call, is truly remarkable," Heleine said.

Telecommunicators work at the Emergency Communications Center along Illinois Route 16, across from Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, and at a dispatch center at the Mattoon police station. Henson said they answered more than 73,000 calls for service last year. He said the call volume varies from day to day, fluctuating with the weather and other factors.

Henson, who previously served as interim police chief in Champaign, became the 911 system's director earlier this year after James Calvert stepped down from this post. He also has served as a police officer in Arcola and Charleston.

Henson said the 911 system has 12 full-time and two part-time telecommunicators, plus three in training. He said his goals include getting close to 18 if possible to reduce the overtime burden, adding that 20 telecommunicators would be ideal.

The assistant director position is being left vacant for now pending an assessment, Henson said. Longtime 911 system staff member Amanda Williamson held this post before recently moving out of state.

Henson said being a telecommunicator is a rewarding way of serving the community. He encourages prospective candidates to apply and take part in an orientation in which they get to hear firsthand from telecommunicators about the job. More information is available via the Coles-Moultrie 911-CECOM page on Facebook.

Telecommunicator Caleb Shaffer, who has worked nearly eight years for the 911 system, said he likes the benefits, his co-workers and the opportunity to assist people in times of trouble.

In his time with the system, Shaffer said he has helped stop a train to clear an ambulance crew's route, fielded a multitude of calls during the ice storm last winter, and mostly recently kept a woman calm while informing the arriving paramedics about her health crisis.

"Anything and everything can happen in this job and sometimes all of it happens at once," Shaffer said. "You can apply all of the skills at your disposal and all the resources at your disposal. You can do a lot in 10 minutes."

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

