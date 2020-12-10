 Skip to main content
Watch now: Community COVID-19 testing to be offered in Charleston on Tuesday
Watch now: Community COVID-19 testing to be offered in Charleston on Tuesday

CHARLESTON — Testing for COVID-19 will be available on the Eastern Illinois University campus in Charleston on Tuesday.

Drive-through and walk-up options for the testing will be provided during the event, set for 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the university's Lantz Arena Fieldhouse.

There will be no cost for the testing, which is being offered by EIU along with the Coles County Health Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health, according to an announcement about the event.

The announcement said pre-registration is encouraged and is available online at go.eiu.edu/IDPHMobileReg.

Download PDF Community COVID-19 testing

It also said participants must wear a clean cloth or disposable face mask to comply with EIU's coronavirus requirements.

Walk-up testing will be conducted inside the Lantz Fieldhouse. Participants should enter at the south end of the Fieldhouse near the tennis courts and Campus Pond.

Drive-through testing will be conducted outside the south end of the Fieldhouse near the entry door for walk-up testing. Entry will be through the J parking lot off Grant Avenue and participants should then follow directions.

More information about the event is available online at eiu.edu/covid/testing.php.

