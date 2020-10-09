Watch now: COVID-19 limiting, but not stopping, Halloween in Coles County

CHARLESTON — The only crowds in Jayne Ball-Saret’s store these days are the masks and costumes that cover its walls and fill its racks.
It’s not a haunting season spooky effect but rather a different sign of the times.
Ball-Saret owns Grand Ball Costumes in Charleston, an adult costume rental shop that’s been a go-to place for Halloween garb for 35 years.
Most years during the “heyday” of the Halloween season the shop’s open every afternoon, six days a week.
“The last week (before Halloween) you couldn’t walk through here,” Ball-Saret said.
The coronavirus pandemic not only limited costume rentals but made for consideration of whether to continue traditional trick-or-treat activities and holiday-themed special events.
Ball-Saret said a typical Halloween season would see customers browse through the shop to decide how to put their costumes together.
“We can’t do that anymore,” she said, as each costume has to be cleaned after someone touches it.
Instead, customers make appointments, tell Ball-Saret their costume ideas ahead of time and she prepares the items that will work for it. There’s usually no more than one customer in the shop at a time.
“It’s as safe as I can make it,” Ball-Saret said.
Most rentals are to families for private parties where the pandemic is “not an issue” because the family members have been isolated together. Several are making sure masks are a part of their costumes.
Ball-Saret estimated that her Halloween business is down by 90% this year. The largest part of the business is actually renting costumes to theaters, but she’s presently supplying one while it’s typically about 80 across the country.
Meanwhile, the mayors of Charleston and Mattoon both said their cities still plan to allow trick-or-treating on Halloween.
Mattoon parent Samantha Lewis joked that her kindergartener Lennox Kupish, and fifth-grader Marley Rosinski will be going trick-or-treating whether "they like it or not."
"We love Halloween and want some candy," Lewis said. "I'm tired of everything being taken away from these children. Let them be kids. It's outside for heaven’s sake. Just be smart and use some common sense when it comes to precautions."
Charleston Mayor Brandon Combs said he waited until the state issued Halloween guidelines for social distancing and other precautions before deciding whether to allow trick-or-treating this year.
The plan, at least for now, is to have the same trick-or-treat hours, 5:30-8 p.m., as in the past, he said.
“I’m trying to do my due diligence and be safe,” Combs said. “We’re asking people to be smart.”
However, trick-or-treaters won’t have the option of visiting Eastern Illinois University residence halls or taking part in other campus Halloween activities.
The decision “is reflective of our ongoing commitment to public health and safety,” Eastern Vice President for Student Affairs Anne Flaherty said in a statement.
Mattoon Mayor Tim Gover said trick-or-treat hour are still scheduled for 6-8 p.m. on Halloween.
"People can decide whether they want to take their children out to trick-or-treat and residents can decide whether they want to leave their porch lights on," Gover said.
Cross County Mall has reported that it won’t offer its annual trick-or- treating or other in-person Halloween events this year.
In Charleston, the “Scare on the Square” trunk-or-treat event is scheduled for 3-5 p.m. on Halloween on the courthouse square.
It will be a drive-through event and the first 300 kids participating will get one large bag of treats at the end instead of from each vehicle “trunk.”
“We know everybody’s getting stir crazy and the kiddos have missed so much we decided to give them something,” said Diane Ratliff, special events director with the Charleston Parks and Recreation Department.
The annual Celebrate Downtown Mattoon Trunk or Treat Festival was canceled this year.
"We can't have a Trunk or Treat Festival and put distance between all those kids," said co-organizer Mike Kallis. "It was a tough decision. We really wanted to do it."
