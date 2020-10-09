Watch now: COVID-19 limiting, but not stopping, Halloween in Coles County

“It’s as safe as I can make it,” Ball-Saret said.

Most rentals are to families for private parties where the pandemic is “not an issue” because the family members have been isolated together. Several are making sure masks are a part of their costumes.

Ball-Saret estimated that her Halloween business is down by 90% this year. The largest part of the business is actually renting costumes to theaters, but she’s presently supplying one while it’s typically about 80 across the country.

Meanwhile, the mayors of Charleston and Mattoon both said their cities still plan to allow trick-or-treating on Halloween.

Mattoon parent Samantha Lewis joked that her kindergartener Lennox Kupish, and fifth-grader Marley Rosinski will be going trick-or-treating whether "they like it or not."

"We love Halloween and want some candy," Lewis said. "I'm tired of everything being taken away from these children. Let them be kids. It's outside for heaven’s sake. Just be smart and use some common sense when it comes to precautions."