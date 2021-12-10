Watch now: COVID cases, hospital admissions on the rise in Coles County

MATTOON — The latest COVID-19 numbers indicate Region 6, which includes Coles County, is heading in the wrong direction.

Local healthcare professionals have become worried about the future, especially with the holiday season in full swing.

“With the homecomings, we anticipated an increase in cases and then we really started seeing the increase before Thanksgiving gatherings,” said Diana Stenger, director of health promotion and public relations for the Coles County Health Department.

Patty Peterson, director of communications at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, said the number of COVID patients admitted to the hospital continue to rise. The hospital is licensed for 149 beds and leading up to Thanksgiving, the number of patients admitted for COVID was down to 12.

Currently, there are 27 COVID patients hospitalized, of those are four in the critical care unit. Twenty-two others are being monitored under the hospital’s COVID @ Home program.

Peterson said the program allows for doctors and other healthcare professionals to check in on COVID patients over the phone or through a video call as they quarantine from home instead of being at the hospital.

“Our hospital's been absolutely brimming full for many weeks and we’re working at all times to find bed space for people that need it and with it being the end of the year, a lot of people plan their surgeries before the end of their calendar year for insurance reasons,” Peterson said. “We just have to look at who's being cared for and move them as necessary to take care of them.”

Stenger said a big difference between now and this time last year is that the delta variant of the virus is still present and very infectious, making it easier to spread at larger gatherings.

She said the biggest concern is a potential outbreak from those who are most at risk of contracting the virus, such as people who are unvaccinated and others who have not yet or are unable to receive the vaccine. This includes children under age 5 and those who can't receive the vaccine because they have a chronic disease or immunocompromised status.

The latest statistics for Coles County include 387 new cases of the virus since Dec. 1, with a total of 9,265 cases since the pandemic began.

According to the county health department, approximately 41.52 percent of Coles County residents were fully vaccinated as of Dec. 9 with 48,001 total vaccines administered.

“It’s been all over the board,” Peterson said. “Early on during the pandemic, a lot of our patients were much older but as the delta variant came into being, many of our patients were quite a bit younger in their 30s, 40s, and 50s.”

Although anyone can be exposed to the virus, Stenger said that vaccinated patients only experience mild symptoms while those who are unvaccinated are having harsher symptoms and are much sicker.

Vaccinations have been credited for preventing hospitalizations, according to national and local healthcare providers.

Stenger encourages individuals who are experiencing symptoms of illness, especially COVID-like illness, to avoid gatherings and getting tested for the virus. Proper handwashing, masking, and physical distancing all continue to be recommended to prevent the spread of the virus as healthcare professionals continue to encourage those who are able and eligible to be vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.

The health department and other providers continue to offer vaccination opportunities each week as well as hosting community panels and off-site clinics to answer questions. They also encourage reaching out to primary care providers if patients have questions.

Even with all those efforts, Stenger said the amount of people vaccinated in Coles County has still not hit the halfway point.

“We’re going to continue to see the spread with these numbers,” Stenger said. “I’m sure people have heard that there are those that are fully vaccinated landing in the hospital, but they might be more vulnerable with underlying medical conditions.”

As hospitalizations increased, Peterson said staff has been working together to pull extra shifts to help and find creative ways to treat their patients. For example, they converted the Education Center into an infusion area so that patients with COVID can receive monoclonal antibodies to treat their illness early on.

“We can only take care of as many people as we have staff members,” Peterson said. “We want them to enjoy the holidays with their families but we also are mindful that we’ve got patients to take care of too.”

There are still people on the fence about getting vaccinated and others who continue to refuse it but Stenger said the health department will continue doing what they have always done.

“We will keep encouraging and showing people that the vaccine is working,” Stenger said. “We are very appreciative of the ones that are trying to do their part in preventing the spread of this virus.”

