Watch now: COVID death in Moultrie County announced
Watch now: COVID death in Moultrie County announced

Coronavirus

 Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-section through the viral genome, seen as black dots.

 CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION

SULLIVAN — Moultrie County Health Department confirmed on Tuesday a COVID-19-related death of a male resident in his 70s.

As of Tuesday, 223 Moultrie County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, which includes three previous COVID-19 related deaths.

Illinois public health officials reported 1,362 new confirmed cases Tuesday and 23 additional deaths. Overall, Illinois has reported 291,001 cases and 8,637 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

For more information on the Moultrie County Health Department, visit moultriehealth.org and on Facebook at facebook.com/moultriecountyhealth.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

