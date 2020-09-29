Watch now: COVID death in Moultrie County announced

As of Tuesday, 223 Moultrie County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, which includes three previous COVID-19 related deaths.
Illinois public health officials reported 1,362 new confirmed cases Tuesday and 23 additional deaths. Overall, Illinois has reported 291,001 cases and 8,637 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The county health department in a statement reported that the new figures have brought the case count total for Coles County to 1,468, with five currently hospitalized, 1,260 recovered, 29 deceased, and 174 recovering.
Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-section through the viral genome, seen as black dots.