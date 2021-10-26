Watch now: Crews prevent fire in driveway from spreading to Mattoon house

MATTOON — A Mattoon Fire Department crew was in the right place at the right time Monday afternoon to discover a fire in a Moultrie Avenue driveway and help prevent it from spreading to the adjacent house and garage.

Chief Jeff Hilligoss said a crew was returning from fueling up their rescue truck at the Mattoon Public Works Department building on DeWitt Avenue East when they saw smoke and followed it to a household items fire at the northeast corner of Moultrie and Second streets. He said they called in the fire at 1:14 p.m., adding that the flames could have quickly spread beyond the items in the driveway if they had not been nearby. Other crews soon arrived at the scene.

"Within five minutes, they had the fire to where it was knocked down and was not a threat to the garage or house," Hilligoss said. He added that the fire did break a window on the single-story house there and damaged vinyl siding on the garage.

No injuries were reported. Hilligoss said the occupant of the house arrived there shortly after the first fire crew. Hilligoss said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A Charleston Fire Department rapid intervention team backup crew had been dispatched to this location as a precaution, but was called off as Mattoon crews quickly got the fire under control. Mattoon Police Department officers were also on scene.

The plume of smoke from the fire could be seen from the south side of Mattoon.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.