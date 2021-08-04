Watch now: Crooks take advantage of unlocked cars in Charleston

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University Police are urging those living around campus to be cautious after four cars have been stolen over the summer.

Three of the four vehicles stolen since May 4 were unlocked and keys were left in the vehicles, said EIU Police Chief Kent Martin in a statement.

The fourth vehicle was also unlocked, and spare keys may have been in the glove compartment.

"Thefts are commonly crimes of opportunity and can be prevented with the use of a lock," Martin said. "Please lock your vehicle and your residence, even if you are only going to be away for a few moments."

All four vehicles have been recovered and a suspect arrested for the theft of the first two vehicles. The other two thefts are under investigation.

The EIU police are also asking individuals to report any suspicious activity to police right away. The department's non-emergency number is 217-581-3212.

