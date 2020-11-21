Watch now: Delivery only means Charleston Thanksgiving dinner can continue

This year, the Villas are still taking part, with food stored there until time to prepare it on Thursday, which will take place in the facility’s kitchen.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We like to give back to the community we’re a part of,” said Roberta Tucker, dietary manager at the Villas. “We’re trying to be thankful with so much craziness in the world.”

Phillips said there will be precautions used with the deliveries but they should be able to take place just as restaurants can make deliveries now.

“We still want to be able to do it but as professional and health conscious as possible,” he said.

He said orders for the dinners will continue to be taken up until Wednesday evening or after 700 total are reserved, whichever comes first. There were about 400 ordered by the end of last week, he said.

Orders can be placed by calling 217-208-7676; callers should leave a message if no one answers.

The meals will be delivered between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday and will consist of turkey, dressing, noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn and pumpkin pie.