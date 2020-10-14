Watch now: Eastern Illinois University COVID testing, flu shots draws big response

Eastern business professor Marko Grunhagen took advantage of the event's drive-up option, which he said he appreciated for health reasons as well as for convenience.

"It's a great option to help manage infection risk," he said.

County Health Department environmental health Director Gloria Spear was one of several department and health care workers who were busied directing foot and vehicle traffic, administering shots and tests and more.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I'm pleasantly surprised," Spear said of the turnout for the event.

With the start of this year's flu season coinciding with the ongoing pandemic, the event helped make sure "anybody who wants a flu shot can get a flu shot," she added.

Coles County's COVID-19 case metrics currently have it in the state "orange" warning level for increased risk for the disease. Spear said the testing Wednesday and Thursday will help get a better handle on the county's current rate.

Many people who have COVID-19 might not have symptoms and decide not to be tested, she noted.