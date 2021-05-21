Watch now: Facial recognition technology being tested in Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — Ever since The New York Times published a story revealing a startup facial recognition company that “harvests” public photos from the internet, the use of its technology — especially in law enforcement — has been scrutinized, and the company has been sued.

Thousands of public agency workers have run millions of face searches in the U.S. through a software called Clearview AI, according to a review of data obtained by BuzzFeed News. The news organization created a database of police departments and government agencies that used the technology through information provided by a confidential source, public records and interviews.

To use it, a photo of someone is uploaded into the software and a list of similar-looking people, or the same person, will pop up.

Backers say it can be used as an investigative tool to help solve crimes. Critics say it’s invasive — especially when used as surveillance — and that it can be discriminatory against people of color. Critics also say the public has a right to know about law enforcement using images of their faces.