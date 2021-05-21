Watch now: Facial recognition technology was tested by Macon County Sheriff’s Department

BLOOMINGTON — Ever since The New York Times published a story revealing a startup facial recognition company that “harvests” public photos from the internet, the use of its technology — especially in law enforcement — has been scrutinized, and the company has been sued.
Thousands of public agency workers have run millions of face searches in the U.S. through a software called Clearview AI, according to a review of data obtained by BuzzFeed News. The news organization created a database of police departments and government agencies that used the technology through information provided by a confidential source, public records and interviews.
To use it, a photo of someone is uploaded into the software and a list of similar-looking people, or the same person, will pop up.
Backers say it can be used as an investigative tool to help solve crimes. Critics say it’s invasive — especially when used as surveillance — and that it can be discriminatory against people of color. Critics also say the public has a right to know about law enforcement using images of their faces.
The Macon County Sheriff’s Department ran between 1,001 and 5,000 searches on Clearview AI in less than a year. The Decatur Police Department also ran between 51 and 100 searches, but Police Chief James Getz Jr. said those coincided with experimental searches with the Macon County Sheriff's office.
Ed German, a forensic scientist who spent time with the FBI, CIA, and as a criminal investigator with the U.S. Army, now works for the Macon County Sheriff’s Department training interns and officers on forensics. He said the department had a paid subscription to Clearview AI because “it works really, really well.”
They had a Clearview account until “we had no choice,” German said.
The Normal Police Department conducted between 101 and 500 searches through Clearview AI, the database shows.
Police Chief Rick Bleichner said none was for criminal cases.
Bleichner said the Normal Police Department has never purchased any facial recognition software, but that one or two officers may have downloaded Clearview AI as part of a police training seminar on computer forensics or cellphone analytics. He said the department does not have any plans to implement such software.
Other agencies have reported the technology was tried out during a 60-day free trial.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois filed a lawsuit against Clearview AI in May 2020, under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. The law prohibits the collection and storing of biometric information. That includes using a photo of someone without their consent.
“Clearview violates that right to a massive degree,” said Rebecca Glenberg, senior supervising attorney at the ACLU of Illinois. “It essentially creates a face template, which is a biometric identifier, for every person whose image is publicly available on the internet — whether they posted it themselves, someone else posted it. Whether they even know it’s there, Clearview scoops up all of that information.”
Since lawsuits were filed against Clearview AI, the company contacted the Macon County Sheriff’s Department “and every other Illinois agency and said your account is shut down, we’re refunding you your money,” German said.
The circuit judge reviewing the lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Illinois is scheduled to issue a ruling in August, Glenberg said.
The Macon County sheriff’s office used Clearview AI primarily for training, German said, but also on some criminal cases. They have since used Pimeyes.com and Microsoft Bing.
Facial recognition can only be used for investigative leads because search results, “probably 99% of the time,” do not lead to identification.
“As long as they follow the national and international standard guidelines for facial recognition, it’s only an investigative lead,” German said. “You cannot arrest a person on it; you cannot get a search warrant based on it,” but, “In some rare instances you have law enforcement agencies do the wrong thing,” and make arrests based on facial recognition search results.
Glenberg said for that reason, the ACLU thinks “law enforcement use of facial recognition is very dangerous,” and it can lead to wrongful arrests.
“Those are especially likely to happen when the suspect is brown or Black,” Glenberg said.
German acknowledged that it is less accurate on people with darker skin, but “it’s not that the camera is prejudiced.”
He explained that it’s because less light reflects off darker colors.
“When it doesn’t reflect the light as well, then you can’t see the shape of the lips, the creases that are in the skin, wrinkles, things like that,” German said. “If it was a Caucasian person sitting there and you reduced the light, there’s not going to be an accurate search on them.”
The attention comes as vast sums are being invested in facial recognition technology research. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has published a patent application for "Adaptive positioning of drones for enhanced face recognition" filed by a company called AnyVision.
San Francisco International Airport and United Airlines are testing the technology on flights. Even Disney is piloting a program at the Magic Kingdom.
While Clearview AI and facial recognition software use has been criticized, the technology has the ability to “save a life," German said.
“Or you can identify somebody quickly that’s in a hospital bed versus them never being identified,” German said, referring to a case he recalls in Central Illinois involving an unconscious person from a car accident who was unidentified.
But even when law enforcement is successful in using the technology, the ACLU of Illinois said the public should have input on the use of it in its community.
“At the very least there should be transparency as to when and how law enforcement uses this kind of technology. Often law enforcement is very secretive about this,” Glenberg said, adding that the Chicago Police Department stopped using Clearview AI once it was publicly known.
Glenberg said there should be strict limitations on how and when facial recognition should be used, particularly in surveillance settings.