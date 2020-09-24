Watch now: Fire destroys storage buildings in Charleston, no injuries reported

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — No injuries were reported from a fire early Thursday evening that destroyed a group of storage buildings in Charleston and created smoke visible from the east side of Mattoon.

Chief Steve Bennett of the Charleston Fire Department said the fire started when someone was burning brush near the building along West State Street and the flames spread into the structure, located just north of the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail and the Coles County Fairgrounds. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 4:47 p.m.

"When we got on scene we had two buildings fully involved in fire," Bennett said.

The Charleston Fire Department called additional personnel to the scene and requested assistance from the Mattoon Fire Department. The two departments used their ladder trucks to pour water on the blaze from above. Bennett said they utilized two fire hydrants to access the water needed to extinguish the fire.

"It took a little bit to get to all the fires because a lot of the building collapsed," Bennett said.

The fire destroyed the large central storage building and a smaller adjacent storage structure and severely damaged an empty adjacent building that had been used as an office in the past, Bennett said.