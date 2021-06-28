Watch now: Firefighter from Mattoon who died in crash is remembered

MATTOON — A 21-year-old volunteer firefighter from Mattoon has died from injuries in a crash.

Illinois State Police District 10 reported that the incident occurred as firefighter Mehdi Mourad, a volunteer with the Wabash Fire Protection District, was responding in his personal vehicle to a crash at about 4:31 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 57 at milepost 184.

"We are saddened to announce the passing of one of our firemen last night," the Wabash Fire Protection District posted on its Facebook page Monday morning. "Please keep his family, friends, and our department in your thoughts and prayers during this unimaginable time"

Police said Mourad lost control of his car and rear-ended a sport utility vehicle driven by a Centralia woman. It was stopped on the right shoulder of I-57 southbound at about milepost 188 with its hazard lights activated due to severe weather in the area.

Mourad was trapped in his vehicle and had to be extricated, police said. Mourad was taken to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the woman, 54, and her passenger, a 12-year-old girl from Centralia, were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Wabash safety officer Gary Kepley said on Monday that Mourad, who asked to be called "Matt" by his fellow firefighters, had just officially joined the fire department five days before the crash and he had been responding to just his second call for service at the time.

Kepley said Mourad was from Morocco and attended Lake Land College on a student visa, like his brother before him. Kepley said he has been in contact with Mourad's family.

"He had relayed to the family how excited he was to be on the fire department. He was going to be a great asset to this department, we could tell," Kepley said, adding that Mourad impressed them with his willingness to help after they met him two months ago at the station. "He just had a passion to get on a fire department and that young man showed up here, not knowing any us, and asked if he could apply, which says a lot about his character to walk into the unknown."

Lake Land reported that Mourad was studying automotive technology there. He worked part-time as an international student aide and as a student assistant to the Lake Land College Police Department.

“Faculty and students all liked him, and he made friends everywhere he went," said Kim Hunter, coordinator of the International Studies Program. "He was a wonderful credit and asset to the college. Mehdi was everything a Laker would want to be.”

Lake Land President Josh Bullock said the college community was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mourad.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Mehdi Mourad,” Bullock said.

Mourad began an internship at KC Summers Auto Group in Mattoon in June 2021. He also raced at the Coles County Dragway, both as a representative for Lake Land and in his own vehicle. He won two Novice Street Winner awards there.

“Everybody at the track loved him,” said adjunct automotive instructor Scotty Adams. “He was a great guy that didn’t know a stranger. I only knew him about two months, but he made quite the impression in the time that he was here.” Automotive technology instructor Kevin Miller echoed Adams’ sentiments, saying Mourad was “always positive and full of energy” and was a great student.

"On behalf of CCD, we give our thoughts and prayers to the Mourad family," the dragway posted. "Mehdi is from Moracco and joined the CCD family this year. He always had a smile on his face. He will truly be missed by those he touched at CCD."

Lake Land reported that Counseling Services will have staff on hand to provide grief counseling to students as needed, as well as after-hours resources if requested.

Kepley said a visitation will be held 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Johnson Funeral Hone in Effingham, followed by a funeral service and by burial at a Neoga cemetery. He said Wabash Fire plans to organize a funeral procession and asks that any memorials for Mourad be left at the fire station at 3287 Lake Road near Lake Paradise.

