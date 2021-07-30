Watch now: Former Coles 911 vice chair critiques remote work agreement

MATTOON — The Coles-Moultrie County Emergency Telephone System Board's former vice chairman has spoken out against a new contract that lets the system's assistant director work remotely from Florida.

The board discussed the remote work agreement, which the system's director authorized earlier this month, at its meeting Tuesday night and the board presented written notice that it does not want this contract extended past its Dec. 31 expiration.

The former vice chairman, Jason Taylor, served in the role for three years until stepping down when he retired as Mattoon Police Department's chief in April, but he has still been monitoring 911 system developments.

"I can't believe that the director authorized a local emergency services employee working remotely from a thousand miles a way in Florida," Taylor said on Friday.

Taylor said the assistant director's job includes being able to "step in" to help the director and staff, a role he feels cannot be effectively carried out from Florida. The job description states that the assistant director's duties include assuming the director's responsibilities as needed, managing overall dispatch operations, and being on call after hours and on weekends.

Documents obtained by the JG-TC through a Freedom of Information Act request show that 911 system Director James Calvert, who was appointed to this role in December, signed the remote work agreement with Assistant Director Amanda Williamson on July 6.

The documents show that Williamson emailed a letter on July 19 to board Chairman Dan Ensign to review so that it could then be sent to the other 911 board members to inform them about the remote work agreement. The letter was sent to them later that day.

Ensign wrote in the letter that Calvert made a management decision for a subordinate, Williamson, and he is authorized to do as director. Ensign said he signed and witnessed the remote work contract, and that he and Calvert recommended extending it until Jan. 1, 2023 when computer-aided dispatch and other 911 system updates are estimated to be completed.

The JG-TC could not reach Calvert, Ensign or Williamson for comment on this issue on Thursday or Friday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the letter, Ensign wrote that Williamson advised Calvert earlier in July that her husband had accepted a job in Florida. Ensign said the director decided that it would be in the best interest of the 911 department to allow Williamson to work remotely, and that he agrees with Calvert's decision.

"There are many projects in progress that only (Williamson) has current knowledge of executing and completing," Ensign said. "Williamson possesses an extreme amount of knowledge when it comes to the department and it would be detrimental to the department to not have that knowledge during this time of acclimation for the new director and the new upcoming public safety suite implementation."

Documents from the Coles County Treasurer's Office show that Williamson has worked for the 911 system since 1997, stepped down in 2002, and returned in 2002 as assistant director.

Ensign said Williamson will have access remotely to all things on her computer at the office, maintain normal business hours, take part in meetings via Zoom, and remain on call for her staff after hours and on weekends.

Taylor said he appreciates that the board presented written notice Tuesday to the director that it does not want the remote work agreement extended beyond its current Dec. 31 expiration.

Most of the board members could not be reached for comment regarding the new contract. Board member Rick Shook, who is a Coles County Board member, said he had been advised by the 911 system's legal representation to not comment on this personnel matter at this time.

Taylor said he continues to have concerns about the assistant director being able to handle the challenges of the 911 system remotely. As an example of the challenges, Taylor provided a copy of a July 16-19 email exchange between a 911 operator and the assistant director that he obtained through a FOIA request.

The operator voiced concerns about the 911 system being short staffed on the busy Bagelfest weekend, July 16-17. The assistant director responded that said she had not been made aware it was Bagelfest weekend and that the system is trying to address the ongoing staffing shortage.

"I have done creative scheduling the last several weekends to prevent you and others from having to work a 16 hour shift. I can only work with what I have to work with currently. We will be hiring new staff but that will not be an immediate solution as it will take three months to train," Williamson said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.