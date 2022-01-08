Watch now: Freezing rain causing travel hazard across Central Illinois

The Illinois Department of Transportation is reporting ice-covered highways and roadways with varying degrees of ice coverage along the Interstate 57, 70, 72 and 74 corridors across Central Illinois.

The most serious areas, according to the department’s website, are in Macon, Dewitt, Piatt and Moultrie counties.

Illinois State Police District 10 in Pesotum reported several slide off and crashes, with a heavy concentration of accidents along I-57 from southern Coles to Champaign County.

“If your travel is not an emergency we highly recommend staying off the Interstates until the weather improves” a State Police news release stated.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a winter weather advisory for Central Illinois until 9 p.m. Saturday. It said there is a possibility of ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch.

