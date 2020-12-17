Watch now: Health workers at Mattoon's Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center receive COVID-19 vaccine

It will still be some time before the vaccine will be available to the general public, Clifton noted. Also, vaccinations won't end the need for wearing face masks, social distancing and other precautions until widespread immunity is achieved.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Next up will be other health care workers who "could be seeing" COVID-19 patients, he said.

"It will pretty much be any patient-facing area," he said. "Pretty much the whole facility will be hit."

Clifton also said it was "great news" that it ended up that six doses of vaccine can come from each of the 95 vials the hospital received, one more per vial than expected.

SBLHC should soon receive additional vaccine to be used for the second, follow up dose needed for each person vaccinated, he also said.

The Coles County Health Department coordinated the delivery of the vaccine to SBLHC and hospital officials indicated their gratitude for the department's and others' efforts in dealing with the pandemic.