Watch now: Heavy rain takes toll on Mattoon neighborhood, blamed for multiple crashes

MATTOON — Heavy rainfall Sunday night flooded homes along Cedar and Commercial avenues, briefly closed several major streets, and caused multiple crashes and swamped vehicles.

Residents of Cedar and Commercial were out trying to clean up their properties and consulting with contractors late Monday afternoon as city crews started to get the storm sewer system there flowing again following 5 1/2 inches of total rainfall over the weekend.

Commercial resident Pam Carter's voice quavered with emotion as she pointed out her flooded detached garage and debris marks along her bottom siding that showed where storm water had covered her back deck and come narrowly close to entering her home.

"I have been here 27 years and this is the worst I have seen it," Carter said. "There was no way I could even get out this morning, no way at all."

Cedar resident Sharon Rinehart said the the flood water infiltrated to floor level in her house, the highest that water has reached in her home during her 47 years living there. Rinehart said the flood water climbed to 2 feet deep in her daughter's house along Commercial and necessitated that she evacuate to a motel.

Rinehart's daughter, Vickie Smith, said their efforts to protect their property and help their neighbors was complicated Sunday night by "sightseeing" drivers passing through the flooded streets and creating "tidal waves" of storm water that surged into houses.

"People need to be aware that when the streets are flooded, stay off the streets except if it's an emergency," Smith said.

New Life Car Care Director Dan Craw said storm water flooded the crawl space of this auto repair charity's office house at 2709 Commercial Ave. Craw said he would like to see the city upgrade the chronically slow draining storm sewer system in this neighborhood.

"I consider this city property. The city should take care of it," Craw said.

City Public Works Director Dean Barber said storm sewers were backed up throughout much of Mattoon after the storm and one of the worst backups was at Commercial and Cedar. He said city crews cleaned out the storm sewer there and had water draining by 3 p.m. Monday. He said Mattoon had not been through a storm event like this since April 2018.

Barber said flash flooding briefly overflowed the banks of the Kickapoo Creek, causing road closures at the Lake Land Boulevard and Old State Road bridges. He said water on roadways also caused temporary closures on Charleston and Broadway avenues at Fifth Street, Ninth Street between Rudy Avenue and Old State Road, and DeWitt Avenue at 10th Street.

The forecast for chances of rain through Thursday, giving way to a pleasant July 4 weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

Mattoon firefighters and police officers assisted 18 motorists whose vehicles had gotten swamped in water or slid off the road Sunday night, Barber said.

The Mattoon Fire Department's calls Sunday night also included a downed power pole at about 6:45 p.m. at 1516 Richmond Ave., and a report of a motorist stranded on a car roof in storm water on the road at 9:51 p.m. at Charleston Avenue and 25th Street. The department reported that people at the scene helped the motorist get away from the swamped car before firefighters arrived.

In addition, the Mattoon Fire Department reported responding to a storm related collision between a semitruck and a passenger car at 10 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 1000N and 900E. Firefighters extricated the car's driver from this vehicle.

Monday morning, Mattoon firefighters were dispatched to a weather related collision at 5:50 a.m. at U.S. Route 45 and County Road 1600N with no injuries and no extrication being needed. Firefighters also conducted a smoke odor investigation at 6:15 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Wabash Avenue that was found to be caused by storm water infiltration shorting out a power strip.

