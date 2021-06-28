Watch now: Heavy rainfall caused crashes, flooded roadways Sunday night in Mattoon area.

MATTOON — Heavy rainfall caused a fatal collision and other crashes Sunday evening in the Mattoon area, and flooded roadways and downed an electrical pole.

The Illinois State Police reported Wabash Fire Protection District volunteer firefighter Mehdi Mourad, 21, died from injuries sustained when he was responding to a crash scene at approximately 4:30 p.m., lost control of his personal car, and rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 57 in Mattoon with its hazard lights activated due to severe weather in the area.

On Monday, the Mattoon Fire Department reported that the initial crash scene involved a vehicle that had slid off I-57 during the storm. Both occupants safely exited this vehicle and declined treatment by ambulance crews at the scene.

The Mattoon Fire Department's calls Sunday night also included a downed power pole at about 6:45 p.m. at 1516 Richmond Avenue, and a report of a motorist stranded on a car roof in storm water on the road at 9:51 p.m. at Charleston Avenue and 25th Street. The department reported that people at the scene helped the motorist get away from the swamped car before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters and police officers also handled many other motorist assistance calls during the storm. Mattoon Firefighters No. 691 posted on its Facebook page Sunday night that, "Mattoon fire and police have been overwhelmed with accidents and cars being flooded in high water tonight."

In addition, the Mattoon Fire Department reported responding to a storm related collision between a semitruck and a passenger car at 10 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 1000N and 900E. Firefighters extricated the car's driver from this vehicle.

Monday morning, the Mattoon Fire Department were dispatched to a weather related collision at 5:50 a.m. at U.S. Route 45 and County Road 1600N with no injuries and no extrication being needed. Firefighters also conducted a smoke odor investigation at 6:15 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Wabash Avenue that was found to be caused by storm water infiltration shorting out a power strip.

