Watch now: IDPH urges flu shots as COVID-19 continues to spread

SPRINGFIELD — State officials on Tuesday urged Illinoisans to get their seasonal flu vaccinations as a way to conserve medical resources for COVID-19 patients.
“There is the potential that people could become co-infected with both flu and COVID-19,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. “Although a COVID-19 vaccine is still being developed and tested, we do have a vaccine to combat this season’s anticipated flu viruses. I want to challenge everyone to roll their #SleeveUp and show us you that you’ve received your flu shot and are committed to protect those around you.”
Although the seasonal flu is significantly less lethal than COVID-19, many of the initial symptoms of both illnesses are similar — coughs, fevers, chills and shortness of breath.
Increasing the number of people who are vaccinated for the flu, the IDPH said, can help reduce the number of flu illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths. That, in turn, would help reduce the burden on the state’s medical system and save medical resources for COVID-19 patients.
That plea came as the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Illinois as of Monday night rose to 1,673, an increase of 42 over the previous day, although that number often fluctuates widely on a daily basis. Of those, 384 patients were in intensive care units, including 159 who were on ventilators.
IDPH also reported Tuesday that 1,617 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over the previous 24 hours out of 49,513 tests performed, making for a single-day positivity rate of 3.3%. There have now been 305,011 cases of the disease in Illinois since the pandemic began.
Officials also reported an additional 32 confirmed virus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 8,836 since the pandemic first appeared in Illinois.
Locally, the Coles County Health Department on Tuesday reported 17 new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,643. Of those four are hospitalized, 1,470 have recovered, 34 have died, and 135 are recovering.
Shelby County health officials reported six new cases, one of which is linked to a long-term care facility.
