Watch now: 'If you don’t need to do it, don’t': Pritzker imposes more restrictions, calls for people to stay home

CHICAGO — Following weeks of warnings, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday followed through with a series of new statewide coronavirus restrictions, including more limits on capacity in stores and shuttering casinos and museums temporarily.
The rules start Friday and are the most aggressive step since the state's stay-at-home order in the spring to blunt COVID infections and hospitalizations. On Tuesday alone, Illinois tallied 12,601 new cases and 97 deaths.
Under the restrictions, retailers must lower customer capacity to 25% from the current 50%, though grocery stores will be excluded and can operate at 50% capacity. Gyms will also be capped at 25% and indoor classes will no longer be allowed.
Gaming and casino facilities will be required to close, as well as indoor recreation facilities, theaters and museums, although outdoor activities will be allowed to continue with limited capacities. Hair and nail salons and massage facilities will be allowed to stay open, but must adhere to additional capacity limits under the new restrictions.
Pritzker said more businesses are allowed to remain open than when he issued a stay-at-home order in March because more is known about the virus.
“Tier 3 boils down to this: if you don’t need to do it, don’t,” the governor said.
There have been ongoing concerns about hospital bed capacity and the Illinois Primary Health Care Association, a health care trade association, praised the new restrictions.
"Our ability to effectively combat this pandemic is being jeopardized by the number of sick and those requiring hospital-level care," the association said in a statement. "If we do not take immediate action, the consequences will be devastating."
The Tier 3 mitigations also call for limiting home gatherings to household members and banning gatherings at meeting rooms, banquet centers, private party rooms, private clubs and country clubs. Funerals are limited to 10 family members of the deceased person.
“To be very clear, we are relying on you here,” Pritzker said. “Nobody will go door-to-door to check on you. But we’re asking people to hold themselves and each other accountable.”
The state health department since loosening restrictions in the summer has been monitoring COVID levels at a region level and applying restrictions based on infection increases or fatality numbers, among other data points.
The region that includes Coles County in early November had tougher rules applied, including limits on indoor bar and restaurant service and crowd capacity limits.
The mitigation measures and how the rules are applied have run into opposition from some business groups and lawmakers concerned with the crippling impact on the economy.
However, Illinois Retail Merchants Association President and CEO Rob Karr in a statement Tuesday said the latest move "strikes the right balance between allowing access to retail services and the need to adjust safety measures in response to the latest science about how to address this virus."
"While additional capacity restrictions will impose significant hardship on retailers already devastated by the pandemic – especially during what is usually the busiest shopping time of the year – we are glad customers will continue to have numerous safe shopping options,” he said.
'The scary part is the unknown'
Drew Johnson, who runs various Debbie’s Slots and Gaming Lounge locations statewide, said the news of having to close within days of the announcement came as a shock.
“We obviously want people to be safe and healthy,” said Johnson. “I think our business will probably survive, but I am scared that a lot of small businesses or companies probably won’t.”
The company had 60 employees across 17 Debbie’s locations in Decatur, Lincoln, Chicago and elsewhere. Johnson said he lost roughly 10 employees who sought other employment opportunities after the business had furloughs during the state-at-home order.
“We had money through PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) and could pay the employees for a while while they weren’t working,” he said. “But who knows if there will be PPP money this time around?” A Debbie’s facility in Peoria is about to close due to a loss in revenue because of COVID, said Johnson.
The business since reopening in June has put money towards maintain a clean environment where up to six people could use the machines. Partitions were installed on the gaming stations over the summer. The stations are cleaned after every use and the entire facility is disinfected every evening and morning, said Johnson. Staff and customers are expected to wear masks.
“The scary part is the unknown,” he said. “We don’t know how long we could be shut down for and that could make or break a lot of businesses.”
Mattoon Area Family YMCA Chief Executive Officer Blake Fairchild said the state's new mitigation measures will have an impact on the Mattoon facility and its Neal Center YMCA branch in Toledo, but he is still learning about these effects. He said the YMCA will create a plan for adopting the measures and share this plan with the community in coming days. He noted that the YMCA already has experience adapting its programs to comply with COVID-19 precautions.
"We have already had to pivot. We have had to pivot on everything we do," Fairchild said. He added that, "We are grateful we do have the opportunity to remain open."
The new building capacity restrictions likely won’t affect his business much but pet store owner Mike Corray said he thinks they’ll still hurt operations like his more than larger ones.
Corray, owner of Fetchers in Charleston, said he seldom has more than a half-dozen customers at a time in his 5,000 square-foot store.
“I don’t even know what my capacity is but it will have no impact on me,” he said.
Corray said the store does offer delivery and curbside pickup, which is being encouraged with the new practices that will be in place as of Friday.
Those are more of a convenience to customers than in response to the coronavirus pandemic, he said.
But some larger retailers already offer those services so it’s not much of an adjustment or burden for them, Corray also said.
“The restrictions to me don’t always make sense,” he said.
He noted that under previous restrictions people could buy jewelry at a “big box” store but couldn’t visit a small, locally owned jeweler for the same items.
Corray said he believes resources would be better used if they focused on protecting the elderly, people with co-morbidity conditions or others who are most vulnerable to COVID-19.
Some state House Republicans earlier in the day called for the governor to convene a special session for lawmakers to give input on mitigation plans. Democratic leaders in the General Assembly called off a planned November veto session, and when lawmakers last met in May, they decided not to pass measures allowing lawmakers to meet and vote remotely after strong Republican opposition.
Asked about including the General Assembly Tuesday, Pritzker said he has had “discussion after discussion with individual members of the Republican caucuses” and taken into account their suggestions on “a number of industries” in consultations with doctors.
“And so again … what the doctors are trying to do is measure the risk and then take action based upon how we can limit risk, but still keep things going,” he said.
Tuesday marked the 11th consecutive day new infections have topped 10,000, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Pritzker also said he's prepared to take other steps.
“If these numbers don’t start to curve," the governor said, "then it is clear that we’re going to have to take more difficult measures and go to a stay-at-home order.”
The Chicago Tribune, Capitol News Illinois, Analisa Trofimuk, Rob Stroud and Dave Fopay contributed to this report.
