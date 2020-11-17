Watch now: 'If you don’t need to do it, don’t': Pritzker imposes more restrictions, calls for people to stay home

The business since reopening in June has put money towards maintain a clean environment where up to six people could use the machines. Partitions were installed on the gaming stations over the summer. The stations are cleaned after every use and the entire facility is disinfected every evening and morning, said Johnson. Staff and customers are expected to wear masks.

“The scary part is the unknown,” he said. “We don’t know how long we could be shut down for and that could make or break a lot of businesses.”

Mattoon Area Family YMCA Chief Executive Officer Blake Fairchild said the state's new mitigation measures will have an impact on the Mattoon facility and its Neal Center YMCA branch in Toledo, but he is still learning about these effects. He said the YMCA will create a plan for adopting the measures and share this plan with the community in coming days. He noted that the YMCA already has experience adapting its programs to comply with COVID-19 precautions.

"We have already had to pivot. We have had to pivot on everything we do," Fairchild said. He added that, "We are grateful we do have the opportunity to remain open."

The new building capacity restrictions likely won’t affect his business much but pet store owner Mike Corray said he thinks they’ll still hurt operations like his more than larger ones.