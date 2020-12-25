Watch now: JG-TC 2020 Newsmaker of the Year: First responders

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended most aspects of everyday life and thrust many community members into situations unthinkable a year ago. None of us could have imagined what we would be facing.
And while the 12 past months have produced numerous stories of perseverance, few exemplify the spirit of selflessness, public service and bravery than the community's first responders, who are the Journal Gazette & Times-Courier Newsmaker of the Year 2020.
This year, the title goes to the legions of doctors, nurses, police officers, paramedics, fire department personnel and medical staff who have fought tirelessly this year to keep us safe.
COVID-19 healthcare frontline
While providing COVID-19 care at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, hospitalist Dr. Arli Bumatayo said he has seen cases in which patients quickly advanced from having relatively minor symptoms to requiring intubation and placement on a ventilator.
"It's really a challenging disease," Bumatayo said. "This is not a disease you take lightly. You have to take this virus very seriously."
Bumatayo said that he has had hard conversations this year with families facing the impending deaths of loved ones due to COVID-19. Keeping his emotions under control has been difficult at times, but Bumatayo always strives to stay composed so he can focus on his responsibilities as a doctor.
Registered nurse Katey Stuckemeyer, who is a patient care leader in Sarah Bush Lincoln's COVID-19 wing, said quarantining requirements prevent coronavirus patients from having loved ones always at their bedsides. Consequently, she said the role of nurses as patient advocates has become even more important to the total healthcare experience. Stuckemeyer said nurses also have been helping patients stay in contact with their families, including helping set up video conversations.
According to Stuckemeyer, medical staff, too, can feel isolated while following COVID-19 precautions on the job and at home. She said she appreciates that Sarah Bush Lincoln has been looking out for its employees, including offering a Code Lavender program through which staff reach out to colleagues that are having rough days on the job.
The arrival of the first COVID-19 cases earlier this year was "kind of scary for everyone" as the medical staff dealt with this new situation, Stuckemeyer said. However, she said they quickly adapted and have become knowledgeable about what they need to do to take care of their patients.
"Teamwork is really the key," Bumatayo said. He added that staff at all levels of Sarah Bush Lincoln have worked together closely to handle the increased number of patients.
COVID-19 emergency response frontline
Charleston Fire Department Chief Steve Bennett said their ambulance crews initially found that they were not as busy when COVID-19 first reached the area. He surmised that people were probably apprehensive about going to the hospital and possibly coming in contact with someone with the disease. He said daily ambulance calls dropped from about 15 each day to around a half-dozen for the first three months, but now they have returned to their previous level.
Fire and ambulance crews have limited their possible contact with the virus by ensuring they wear protective gear on every call, Bennett said.
Mattoon Police Department Chief Jason Taylor said they have scaled back officers' direct interaction with the public by serving fewer warrants, writing fewer traffic tickets, and taking more reports over the telephone.
"The purpose of that was to keep the workforce healthy and prevent COVID-19 from taking out a large portion of our people all at once," Taylor said. He added that the department has had nine officers quarantine due to contracting COVID-19 and five more under quarantine for exposure, but these cases have been spread out over time.
Eastern Illinois University police Chief Kent Martin said one concern with the coronavirus pandemic was how it might affect staffing with a smaller department such as EIU. Having some officers in quarantine made it “a little tricky” at times but the department wasn’t “hit hard,” with absences, Martin said.
With the coronavirus, the Coles County Sheriff’s Office faced different circumstances than other local police departments. Deputies not only had the potential to encounter the virus while in the field but when dealing with jail inmates as well, noted Chief Deputy Tyler Heleine.
When the pandemic began, the department worked “pretty much around the clock” to secure protective equipment, Heleine said. Another task was to coordinate with the county court system so jailed criminal defendants could make appearances remotely instead of being taken to the courthouse in person, he added.
Both Taylor and Chief Chad Reed of the Charleston Police department said their officers have been conducting wellness checks for the Coles County Health Department and helped notify individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19. Reed said the support the department received from the community “was overwhelming” and officers “had a ball” when they had the chance to help with drive-by events such as birthday commemorations that were modified as a result of the pandemic.
Black Lives Matter protests
Coles County was not immune to the protests and demonstrations sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. But instead of confrontational gatherings with police as the target, local departments worked with the organizers of the Black Lives Matter marches in Charleston and in Mattoon.
Charleston Chief Chad Reed said his department's response was aided by the protest organizers being willing to meet with the department ahead of time. He said it was “key” to keep communication open and served as a benefit to both the demonstrators and the police department.
“We wanted them to have peaceful demonstrations and get their message out,” Reed said.
“It was a bit of a challenge because it wasn’t something we see a lot of,” Heleine said. With the demonstrations, he said organizers were able to “have a voice” in a peaceful manner and police agencies were able to gain valuable experience they may not have otherwise had in the area.
Mattoon Chief Jason Taylor said the preannounced marches that started at Peterson Park and Mattoon City Hall and an unannounced protest outside the Cross County Mall were peaceful. He said some of the participants in the latter two events appeared to be trying to use inflammatory and sometimes profane signs and shouted to get a reaction from officers. The officers did not "take the bait" and stayed professional, he added.
Reed and Mattoon Deputy Chief Sam Gaines said their departments recently received a renewed certification of their use-of-force policy from the U.S. Department of Justice. They said the policies forbade the use of chokeholds, call for officers to intervene in acts of violence, and address other actions that were subjects of the protests.
“That’s already in place and we’ve had them for years,” Reed said. Gaines added that he anticipates that new legislation regarding law enforcement may be proposed in Congress as soon as next year.
Heleine said the sheriff’s office has not made any changes in policy or procedure, but those are reviewed on a regular basis. He said that will likely next take place after the first of the year and we will “make sure we’re in line” with any policy or procedural changes.
