Watch now: JG-TC 2020 Newsmaker of the Year: First responders

COVID-19 emergency response frontline

Charleston Fire Department Chief Steve Bennett said their ambulance crews initially found that they were not as busy when COVID-19 first reached the area. He surmised that people were probably apprehensive about going to the hospital and possibly coming in contact with someone with the disease. He said daily ambulance calls dropped from about 15 each day to around a half-dozen for the first three months, but now they have returned to their previous level.

Fire and ambulance crews have limited their possible contact with the virus by ensuring they wear protective gear on every call, Bennett said.

Mattoon Police Department Chief Jason Taylor said they have scaled back officers' direct interaction with the public by serving fewer warrants, writing fewer traffic tickets, and taking more reports over the telephone.

"The purpose of that was to keep the workforce healthy and prevent COVID-19 from taking out a large portion of our people all at once," Taylor said. He added that the department has had nine officers quarantine due to contracting COVID-19 and five more under quarantine for exposure, but these cases have been spread out over time.