Watch now: Lake Mattoon provides setting for two diving traditions

"We're trying to get things cookin' again," he said.

Team leader Rob Plummer also said the team plans to "spark this tradition up again" and take advantage of the day's typical weather conditions.

Friday's weather was a good example, with near-freezing temperatures at the time of the dive. With such conditions, divers can't stay in the water as long as they would otherwise, for example, Plummer said.

"It's different being underwater when it's cold," he said.

The exercise was a good chance for divers to not only experience such conditions but also to practice techniques such as search patterns, Plummer also said.

There were also team members who stayed on shore, holding a rope that was attached to the diver at its other end, used to help the divers return from underwater and to send signals to their on-shore teammates.

Meanwhile, the drivers with air tanks and other gear were joined briefly Friday by two in T-shirts.

Zach Haifley said he was continuing his own New Year's Day tradition of diving into the lake's waters on the first day of the year. His friend Tristan Delgadillo came along for the second year in a row.