Watch now: Lawn waste piles on fire at city of Mattoon disposal site

MATTOON — Firefighters have been called to battle a blaze at the city of Mattoon's yard waste disposal site.

Fire crews were apparently fighting at least two separate fires at the facility. There were fire trucks working both inside the disposal site and stationed along the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail immediately to the south.

The facility is located on the east side of the intersection of Logan Street and Shelby Avenue. A section of Logan near the site is closed to traffic.

One pile of yard waste appeared to be completely on fire while crews were hosing one side of a larger one that appeared to be partly on fire.

The Mattoon fire department is being assisted by the Lincoln Fire Protection District and the Wabash Fire Protection District.

This story will be updated.

