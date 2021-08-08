Watch now: Lutheran disaster response team holds chainsaw training in Charleston

CHARLESTON — The Central Illinois Lutheran Early Response Team has nearly 1,000 volunteer members at the ready to help with recovery efforts after disasters such as floods and tornados.

However, piles of downed trees and limbs on roadways can create a barrier for LERT volunteers and others trying to reach disaster scenes so they can provide assistance there.

"Our crews can't work if there is debris everywhere," said Stephen Born, coordinator for the Central Illinois LERT.

Consequently, Born said cleanup crews with volunteers trained to safely operate chainsaws are essential to the team's disaster response efforts. He said LERT held an advanced disaster response chainsaw training session for its volunteers on Saturday in Charleston as the team gets back to its normal training schedule following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each member of Central Illinois LERT is certified before they go into the field, and their credentialing is recognized by the Illinois and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The chainsaw session's 15 participants started with classroom training Saturday morning at Immanuel Lutheran Church and then traveled to the country home of team members Gary and Karen Hanebrink that afternoon to practice cutting limbs.

"We had some damaged trees and we wanted to be able to get the last good use out of them," Gary Hanebrink said. The rural Charleston resident said he has used chainsaws throughout his life, but appreciated learning about the latest equipment and protective gear used by the team. "We are trying to all get on the same page for safety."

Team members wore hard hats, face shields and/or protective glasses, bright yellow vests and gloves while training, plus chaps in some cases. They took turns learning how to cut standing and downed limbs at correct angles, and dragging the cuttings to a brush pile.

Saturday's training session drew participants from across LERT's wide-ranging service area, such as Ken and Janet Hill from St. John's Lutheran Church in East Moline.

Janet Hill said she had practiced beforehand with a chainsaw on her family's small farm, but was still a little nervous initially at the training session. She said she ultimately had fun and felt empowered while using the saw, and she looks forward to having her certification so she can deploy with the team.

Don Lutz from St. John's Lutheran Church in Green Valley said he has deployed with the team in the past, including to a tornado scene in the countryside near the Quad Cities where the chainsaw crews were particularly needed.

"It hit this big wooded area and there were limbs and trees down everywhere," Lutz said.

In addition to the Hanebrinks, local participants in the training included Paul and Julie Stranz from Immanuel Lutheran in Charleston.

Paul Stranz said being certified to use chainsaws with the team will be another way for him to be of service to his community in retirement. Stranz said he and his wife are already among the handlers for the LERT comfort dog that their church hosts — golden retriever Rachel.

"We go wherever we are requested," Stranz said.

Born said he was glad to see Charleston-area team members take part in the training. He said they are prepared to serve their community if a disaster occurs there and can help their teammates throughout Central Illinois.

"When we deploy, we deploy. They come from all over the state," Born said.

More information is available at the "Central Illinois Lutheran Early Response Team - LCMS" page on Facebook.

