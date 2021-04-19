Watch now: Mattoon apartment building fire under investigation

MATTOON — Firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze late Monday morning in a two-story apartment building on the north side of town.

Chief Jeff Hilligoss of the Mattoon Fire Department said the occupant of the second floor apartment where the fire appears to have started was injured but opted to make arrangements for taking private transportation to the hospital instead of an ambulance.

Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance crews were at the scene to check on the occupants of the eight-unit apartment building, 401 1/2 N. 15th St., which had to be evacuated due to the fire. Hilligoss said none of the emergency responders were injured.

Hilligoss said fire crews were dispatched at 10:55 a.m. in response to a report of a structure fire and found flames coming out of two bedroom windows in the second floor apartment at this building, located at the northwest corner of 15th and Champaign Avenue.

"We were able to quickly gain access and get right into the room where the fire was located and got it knocked down," Hilligoss said, estimating that they knocked down the main body of the fire in approximately five minutes. He said that crews then searched the other apartments.