Watch now: Mattoon apartment building fire under investigation

MATTOON — Firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze late Monday morning in a two-story apartment building on the north side of town.
Chief Jeff Hilligoss of the Mattoon Fire Department said the occupant of the second floor apartment where the fire appears to have started was injured but opted to make arrangements for taking private transportation to the hospital instead of an ambulance.
Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance crews were at the scene to check on the occupants of the eight-unit apartment building, 401 1/2 N. 15th St., which had to be evacuated due to the fire. Hilligoss said none of the emergency responders were injured.
Hilligoss said fire crews were dispatched at 10:55 a.m. in response to a report of a structure fire and found flames coming out of two bedroom windows in the second floor apartment at this building, located at the northwest corner of 15th and Champaign Avenue.
"We were able to quickly gain access and get right into the room where the fire was located and got it knocked down," Hilligoss said, estimating that they knocked down the main body of the fire in approximately five minutes. He said that crews then searched the other apartments.
Hilligoss said the apartment of origin was damaged by the fire, which is still under investigation, and adjacent units received some smoke and water damage. He said one of the apartment building residents did lose a pet cat to the smoke, despite efforts by emergency medical technicians to provide oxygen for the feline.
Nicole Cooke, who lives on the second floor of the apartment building, said she was alerted to the fire when she saw Mattoon police officers in the adjacent alley and then looked out her window and saw smoke emanating from a nearby unit.
"I was in tears probably 30 seconds afterwards," Cooke said of realizing that she might not have time to find both of her cats and get them out of the apartment. Cooke added that she was not worried about her possessions in the apartment.
As police officers pounded on doors of the apartments to evacuate the occupants, Cooke said, she was able to grab one her cats, Nico, but could not located the other one, Mr. Lee.
Cooke later stood, with bandaged scratches on her elbow from Nico, along 15th Street and watched the fire crews at work. Nico rested in a closed pet carrier while the second carrier that had been meant for Mr. Lee remained empty.
Traffic was blocked at Champaign and 15th during the response to the fire. Mattoon fire crews were also assisted by Charleston Fire Department and Ameren-Illinois crews.