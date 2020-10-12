Watch now: Mattoon finishing up three-year Champaign Avenue sidewalk project

MATTOON — A front loader tore out sections of cracked sidewalk Monday morning on the south side of the 2100 block of Champaign Avenue and broke it into chunks that were then hauled away.

The work cleared the way for the city to complete the final section of more than a mile of new sidewalks and intersection ramps that has been under construction since 2018 on both sides of Champaign Avenue from 21st to 34th streets.

Public Works Director Dean Barber said the three-year project has run a big stretch of new walkways through a large residential area in the middle of town where there are now, "new sidewalks as far as you can see in either direction."

"We are really happy that we were able to stay concentrated there for a few years," Barber said.

The city has spread out this project across multiple budget years with sales tax funding from the capital project fund. This year, the city hired Bartels Construction of Mattoon to install new sidewalks and ramps along both sides of Champaign from 34th to 32nd streets, and 22nd to 21st.