Watch now: Mattoon finishing up three-year Champaign Avenue sidewalk project

MATTOON — A front loader tore out sections of cracked sidewalk Monday morning on the south side of the 2100 block of Champaign Avenue and broke it into chunks that were then hauled away.
The work cleared the way for the city to complete the final section of more than a mile of new sidewalks and intersection ramps that has been under construction since 2018 on both sides of Champaign Avenue from 21st to 34th streets.
Public Works Director Dean Barber said the three-year project has run a big stretch of new walkways through a large residential area in the middle of town where there are now, "new sidewalks as far as you can see in either direction."
"We are really happy that we were able to stay concentrated there for a few years," Barber said.
The city has spread out this project across multiple budget years with sales tax funding from the capital project fund. This year, the city hired Bartels Construction of Mattoon to install new sidewalks and ramps along both sides of Champaign from 34th to 32nd streets, and 22nd to 21st.
Mattoon resident Kathleen Grissom, who lives near Champaign and 21st, said the new ramps will be particularly helpful for residents of the Gaines Apartments building, 2101 Champaign Ave., who use wheelchairs or other mobility assistance devices. She said the project also has replaced cracked sidewalks on the north side of this block that may have dated back to when the Gaines building was Mattoon Memorial Hospital in the early 1970s.
"It does improve the physical appearance of the neighborhood," Grissom said, adding that she hopes that the city will eventually continue its sidewalk improvements onto 21st Street and farther east on Champaign.
Next year, Barber said the city plans to install new sidewalks, brick boulevards and decorative street lights along Broadway Avenue from 16th to 17th streets. This will match other streetscape work that the city has carried out downtown in recent years with funding from the tax increment financing district there.
Barber said the city had been scheduled to work on the Broadway project this year, but opted to wait a year to give downtown businesses more time to recover from their temporary shutdowns during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I did not want to tear out sidewalks when they were opening back up for business again," Barber said.
In addition, Barber said the city has placed a high priority next year on constructing new sidewalks along Marshall Avenue from 21st to 25th streets. This will connect to other new sidewalks that the city has built in recent years near Mattoon High School.
Barber noted that the Illinois Department of Transportation installed new sidewalk intersection ramps this year along DeWitt Avenue west of 20th Street as part of a street improvement project. He said the city has installed new sidewalks along Marshall from 14th to 17th as part of a nearly completed street and sidewalk project, nearly a mile in total, that has already encompassed Marshall from Sixth to 14th streets.
"There have been a lot of sidewalk improvements in different areas in the last four years," Barber said.
