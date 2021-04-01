Watch now: Mattoon firefighters battle winds, flames

MATTOON — Firefighters contained a rubbish fire to the city's yard waste facility on Wednesday amid high winds that had fueled and spread the flames.
Crews had nearly extinguished the fire by late afternoon at this site along North Logan Street, where thick plumes of smoke had been flying eastward in the wind a couple hours earlier.
"We basically had three different piles (of yard waste) all burning at the same time," said Chief Jeff Hilligoss of the Mattoon Fire Department.
Hilligoss said he was fueling a vehicle at approximately 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Mattoon Public Works Department building, 401 DeWitt Ave. East, when he noticed smoke to the west emanating from the yard waste facility.
Fire crews were then sent to the scene and found that the south face of the giant pile of mulched yard waste at the facility was burning and that the wind had spread the fire east to two smaller piles of plant materials.
"The wind was picking up those little embers," Hilligoss said. "The wind has been the biggest problem here."
Mattoon fire crews ran hose lines to nearby hydrants, and volunteers from the Lincoln and Wabash fire protection districts were called in to help provide additional water supply. Hilligoss said volunteer firefighters filled up their tanker trucks at two hydrants in adjacent neighborhoods and then unloaded this water into portable tanks for use at the scene.
Hilligoss said Mervis Recycling, which has a scrap metal facility at 612 N. Logan St. next to the yard waste facility, provided a grappler to pick up and move large chunks of yard waste after the flames had been knocked down. He said city public works crews also used heavy equipment to spread out the material so it could be doused with water.
With strong winds blowing, Hilligoss said he had worried that the fire might jump across the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail on the south side of the yard waste facility and spread into the trees and brush along this bike and pedestrian path. One of the fire trucks was positioned on the trail to spray water onto the burning yard waste.
"We were able to get the fire stopped before it spread that far," Hilligoss said. Firefighters had previously extinguished a large brush fire along the trail in October just west of Interstate 57.
The Mattoon Police Department closed the adjacent section of Logan Street to traffic during the fire on Wednesday.
Hilligoss said the fire was caused by material within the large mulch pile naturally heating up as it dried and by the high wind further fueling this smoldering material. He said crews already had extinguished smoldering mulch there late morning Wednesday.