Watch now: Mattoon firefighters battle winds, flames

MATTOON — Firefighters contained a rubbish fire to the city's yard waste facility on Wednesday amid high winds that had fueled and spread the flames.

Crews had nearly extinguished the fire by late afternoon at this site along North Logan Street, where thick plumes of smoke had been flying eastward in the wind a couple hours earlier.

"We basically had three different piles (of yard waste) all burning at the same time," said Chief Jeff Hilligoss of the Mattoon Fire Department.

Hilligoss said he was fueling a vehicle at approximately 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Mattoon Public Works Department building, 401 DeWitt Ave. East, when he noticed smoke to the west emanating from the yard waste facility.

Fire crews were then sent to the scene and found that the south face of the giant pile of mulched yard waste at the facility was burning and that the wind had spread the fire east to two smaller piles of plant materials.

"The wind was picking up those little embers," Hilligoss said. "The wind has been the biggest problem here."

