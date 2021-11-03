Watch now: Mattoon firefighters to train at former Lake Land police station

MATTOON — The Mattoon Fire Department is scheduled to train Wednesday through Friday at an empty farm house that had served as the police station for Lake Land College.

Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss said in a press release that firefighters will be doing several different training evolutions beginning at approximately 4 p.m. and lasting a couple of hours each day. He said the firefighters will use a smoke machine to fill the house with theatrical smoke to limit their visibility within the structure during this training. The fire department plans to use the house for a controlled burn training session later this year.

Hilligoss said no roadways will be shut down during this training, and traffic is expected to flow as normal in the area. The house is located at the northeast corner of Cemetery Road and East County Road 250N on the edge of campus. The Lake Land College Police Department moved from this house into the remodeled Luther Student Center in 2019.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.