Watch now: Mattoon nail salon back open after fire

MATTOON — The Avon nails salon was back open for business on Tuesday after firefighters quickly extinguished an exterior fire there the previous evening.

Shift Capt. Rex Barnes said Mattoon Fire Department crews were dispatched to this salon, 118 S. Eighth St., at 6:25 p.m. Monday in response to a report of landscaping on fire. He said they found three bushes and a small tree on fire at the scene.

"The fire was starting to burn up the the side of the building and into the soffit," Barnes said. The crews used a 1 3/4-inch hose line to quickly extinguish the fire and keep it from spreading into the attic or other areas of the building, he said.

Crews cleared the scene and returned to their station at 6:46 p.m., Barnes said. The cause of the fire has not been determined yet, he said.

