Watch now: Mattoon police dog trades street patrols for back yard play

MATTOON — Some might think Brix is too young to retire, but that's helping him make the best of it.

Brix recently traded time working the streets for Mattoon police for chasing toys in his backyard. Ryan Koop, his partner, went from helping Brix search for criminals or contraband to throwing the toys for him to chase.

For a 10-year-old dog, it recently became apparent that doing police work was becoming a bit too strenuous, Koop related.

"You could tell this was going to be his last year," he said. "He was great for half the day and the rest he didn't have it in the tank anymore."

So, though he's still a fairly young dog, it was time for him to retire from police duty, which he did about two weeks ago.

Koop said being a dog handler is "one of the cool things" kids think of when dreaming of being police officers, so he welcomed the chance to do it. He and Brix teamed up for training in January 2014 and the two began duties together in March of that year.