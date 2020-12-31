Watch now: Mattoon police dog trades street patrols for back yard play

MATTOON — Some might think Brix is too young to retire, but that's helping him make the best of it.
Brix recently traded time working the streets for Mattoon police for chasing toys in his backyard. Ryan Koop, his partner, went from helping Brix search for criminals or contraband to throwing the toys for him to chase.
For a 10-year-old dog, it recently became apparent that doing police work was becoming a bit too strenuous, Koop related.
"You could tell this was going to be his last year," he said. "He was great for half the day and the rest he didn't have it in the tank anymore."
So, though he's still a fairly young dog, it was time for him to retire from police duty, which he did about two weeks ago.
Koop said being a dog handler is "one of the cool things" kids think of when dreaming of being police officers, so he welcomed the chance to do it. He and Brix teamed up for training in January 2014 and the two began duties together in March of that year.
Koop recalled when he and Brix helped the local Eastern Illinois Task Force drug enforcement unit seize a large amount of cocaine in September 2017. They intercepted a suspect thought to be carrying marijuana but, thanks to Brix and his canine nose, they found cocaine as well.
There were also several times when Brix's presence alone was enough to calm an agitated and potentially violent person and turn a confrontational situation into a more calm one, Koop said.
"Many times, the dog tips the scales in our favor," he said.
Through it all, Brix was able to perform his duties while missing his right eye.
His eye problems were discovered when he was with Marshall police for a brief time before joining the Mattoon department. Koop said it worsened and after three years became painful and medications "weren't keeping up."
But after the eye was removed, the only effect on Brix's work was that he wore a false one for a more normal appearance during demonstrations for school children and similar events. Koop said it was possible for Brix to stay on duty because he works mostly with his nose instead of his eyes.
There was also a reaction to anesthesia that affected Brix's walking but "we worked through it and it didn't last long," Koop said.
Now, Brix spends his time in the back yard or living room of Koop's Mattoon home, sometimes enjoying time with the family's other dog and cat.
Koop is still a working police officer but doesn't wear his uniform at home or drive home in his squad car or Brix might think it's time to go to work again.
"He thinks it's another day," Koop said. "He just hangs out. We're trying to spoil him a little more."
He said he spent some time helping the department's new dog handler, Brett Hall, and his dog Axel get ready for their duties. Hall and Axel recently completed training and started last week.
Koop also said he knows some other police dog handlers don't see such happy endings to their dogs' careers, and he's grateful Brix could retire while he's still healthy.
"He made a job I love doing even better," he said. "It's going to be an adjustment but I'm happy with how his career went and happy we could end it on our own terms."