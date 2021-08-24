Watch now: Mattoon police officer, boy bond over love for the job

MATTOON — Five-year-old Carter Ferguson of Mattoon bounded from his family's vehicle and ran with a smile on his face as soon as they parked at Peterson Park.

The youth was not running to the slides or swings at the park but was instead heading at top speed for a surprise visit with his friend and mentor, Capt. Brandon Saunders of the Mattoon Police Department.

Saunders said he has gotten to know Carter and his extended family after meeting them three to four months ago as fellow customers at MotoMart, 513 S. 21st St. Carter mother, Jaycie Ferguson, frequents this convenience store because it has her favorite Gold Peak Tea as a fountain drink.

"Probably once a week, we run across each other's paths," Saunders said of the family. "Carter always comes up and gives me high five, a fist bump or a hug, or a combination of all three."

Saunders said he noted right away when he first met Carter that the youth was wearing a police SWAT team costume, so he asked about the significance of this outfit. He subsequently learned that Carter has wanted to become a police officer throughout most of his five years.

Jaycie Ferguson said Carter started watching episodes of the "Cops" documentary series, with its "Bad Boys" theme song, when he was 1-year-old and he has been fascinated by law enforcement ever since then.

"I thought it would change, but it has been a decent amount of years now," Fergusons said. "He says they are superheroes. They pretty much are superheroes. They save people."

Carter's grandmother, Debbie Greenwood, said he wanted to dress as a SWAT team officer for Halloween 2019, so his family got him a costume. She said this subsequently became the youth's favorite outfit, which he completed with handcuffs, a walkie-talkie and other gear.

"He wears it all the time and takes it off just for us to laundry it," Greenwood said. Carter also has been practicing to be a canine officer with his family's 1-year-old mixed chihuahua, Bruno.

Saunders said he subsequently decided to get a police uniform costume for Carter so could dress as a patrol or SWAT officer. The new outfit includes a uniform top, slacks, and police baseball cap and hat.

Carter, who is a kindergarten student at Williams Elementary School, was decked out as a police officer on Monday as he peppered Saunders with comments about the officer's patrol equipment ("Yeah, that's pretty cool!) and offers to help ("I can be your bodyguard!").

Greenwood noted that Saunders also obtained a new padded car seat for Carter. She said their family really appreciates the police officer's random acts of kindness for Carter. She said Saunders has been a good influence on Carter, including helping the hyperactive young boy focus.

"(Saunders) needs recognized for showing this young impressionable boy how a true policeman is to be," Greenwood said.

