Watch now: Mattoon shoppers find empty shelves as people stock up ahead of winter storm

MATTOON — With a winter storm warning taking effect Tuesday evening, Mike Arthur decided to go out and get milk and other necessities for his daughter and himself.

By the time he reached the milk aisle at the Walmart on Dettro Drive, all the fridges were completely empty with only a couple of gallons of almond or skim milk left.

"I don't think people should panic," said Arthur, who is from Mattoon. "It's gonna be over quicker than they think and I'm just worried about the stores getting stocked up by the weekend."

While experts predict ranges from 5 to 16 inches of snow, Mattoon city officials, businesses and residents prepare for the first major snowstorm this season.

While officials are recommending that people stay home Wednesday if possible, those venturing out should call ahead to confirm events are ongoing and places are open.

Mattoon Public Works Director Dean Barber said they will have crews salting the roads an hour or two in advance of the freezing rain and will continue to until it is time to start plowing snow.

Two crews of about eight people each will be rotating on 12 hour shifts starting Wednesday morning all the way through Thursday night and Friday morning when the storm finishes, Barber said.

Barber also said the city sent out reminders to the public about not parking their cars along the streets for plows to get through and minimizing the amount of time they drive during the storm to avoid accidents.

"The first time its snows they're always a lot of accidents because people aren't used to it until the snows been around for awhile for everybody to adjust," Barber said. "Be prepared in advance and enjoy yourself while our crews are out working during the hardest parts of the storm."

JG-TC meteorologist Matt Holiner said the major storm was expected to settle into Central Illinois with a brief period of sleet and freezing rain accompanying heavy snow Tuesday night.

“It looks like it will be a pretty quick transition from rain to snow,” Holiner said. “Then there’s going to be a whole lot of snow.”

Businesses like the Rural King at the Cross County Mall has seen people come in to buy last minute supplies anywhere from food to salt, shovels, ice scrappers, compressors, heaters, generators, and gloves, said store manager Mark Kirby.

"A lot of the time if customers plan ahead they're not so much of a panic buyer but sometimes it's something they may have though that they were good on or didn't see a need for until now that will influence them to jump in and get on it," Kirby said. "I just advise them to get in and get in as quick as they can because things go quick but we just keep restocking the shelves."

Arthur, who bought his milk from the Aldi on Fort Worth Way, said he still had to go to another store to find bread because the shelves were empty.

"I'm not in a panic mode or anything," Arthur said. "All I'm going to go now is get my snow blower out of the shed and put in the garage and be ready because I usually plow most of my neighbor's driveways."

Others like Jasmine Gast and Nakari Drum said they came to shop in Mattoon because there are not many supermarkets or grocery stores in Toledo, which is where they are from.

Having stocked up on milk and eggs at Aldi, Gast said they also have to find another store with bread in stock but she does feel fortunate because some people might not have the time to get to a store for the supplies they need before the storm hits.

"I feel like we're all kind of in that pandemic mood where we all have that mentality that we need to stock up and we need to do this," Gast said. "Don't overthink it and just get what you need for the time being."

