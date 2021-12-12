Watch now: Moultrie County family recovering following powerful storms

MATTOON — What was supposed to be a Christmas gathering filled with family and baking cookies turned into a chaotic series of events.

“The house was shaking and it felt like it was trying to pull up and go,” said Rachel Crnkovich. “The minute I called out to God it all stopped, I mean, I felt the power of the Word here and when it was done, we didn’t realize all the damage outside.”

Crnkovich’s home between Mattoon and Gays was severely damaged by the monstrous storm that made its way through parts of Coles and Moultrie counties overnight Friday, leaving her and her son, Nyles Ferguson, without a place to stay.

Storm spotters and emergency officials reported seeing a tornado at the time the storm swept through the area, but a final determination is pending from the National Weather Service.

Moments before they saw alerts and heard sirens, Crnkovich said she was in the front room of her home with her father and aunt when she saw the wind starting to pick up. She decided to let the feral cats that live around the property inside the back porch.

“I went to open the door to make sure they were OK and I saw everything just blowing to the point where I really couldn’t do the door,” Crnkovich said. “I had to get my family safe and so I yelled at them to get on the floor.”

As the lights went off, Crnkovich said they could not reach the basement entrance since it was outside, so instead they barricaded the front door and lay flat on the ground as the winds continued to barrel through.

Crnkovich, who holds a prayer group called Health Through Christ in her home, said she started reciting Psalm 23, and as she reached the verse “I will fear no evil for thou art with me,” the storm began to stop and they were able to see the damage it had caused.

The kitchen window had broken, and the trash can and other items — including the cookies they were baking — had blown into the front room.

But the real effects of the tornado were not seen until they went outside.

Every tree on the property was either brought down or stripped of its branches, while the roof above the back porch was partially torn off. The grain bins standing behind the home were blown apart, with one large piece just barely missing the house and wrapping around a tree.

Ferguson said he smelled a strange odor coming from the back of the home and called 911 to check if a gas line was leaking.

A few minutes later, their landlord arrived with a rescue team to help carry out Crnkovich’s aunt, who is disabled, and put the family up in a hotel for the night.

The next morning, Crnkovich’s friend, Abby Eickberg, drove her and her son back to their home to grab some clothes and any other necessities they will need as they figure out their living arrangements.

“Mother Nature is just amazing and powerful,” Eickberg said. “I can’t understand the strength and the magnitude of everything it did.”

A brand-new lawnmower, a grill and a car they had just enough to pay for were damaged, and debris was scattered across the lawn and driveway. To Crnkovich’s surprise, neighbors and others driving by stopped to help clean up and patch any holes.

“I am really impressed with the people who have stopped by here to move debris and just check in,” Crnkovich said. “As of right now I don’t know what we’re gonna do.”

Crnkovich said she has been out of work on disability for a year, and she and her son will stay with her mother for now. But she hopes to find homes for the six cats she has around the property.

If anyone is interested in adopting one, they can reach out to Crnkovich via email at nylesferguson09@gmail.com.

“I’ve seen a lot of storms out here, but this takes the cake,” Crnkovich said. “It’s been a great place to heal, have kids run around and experience a lot good memories, and some bad ones, too.”

