Watch now: Officials gather at Charleston fire station to tout new smoke detector law

CHARLESTON — In Illinois last year, a large majority of residential fire deaths took place at homes with no smoke detector or where detectors weren't working.
That was called the thrust behind a new state law that will require older homes to have detectors with sealed-in batteries that last 10 years instead of about six months.
Representatives of various organizations included Charleston as a stop Wednesday in touring the state to offer information about the law that goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023.
Gathering at one of the Charleston Fire Department's stations, they explained how the sealed-in batteries of the new models can't be used for any other devices, and many of the older models are likely past their expiration dates.
"It's probably time, anyway," said Margaret Vaughn, who represents the Illinois Firefighters Association and the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance, organizations that supported the new law.
According to information provided Wednesday, there were 91 residential fire deaths in the state in 2019 and about 70 percent were in homes without working detectors.
"Nothing is more heartbreaking that responding to a fatal fire with non-working detectors," Charleston fire Chief Steve Bennett said Wednesday.
Bennett said quick escapes from house fires are important because most deaths are from smoke inhalation, not burns. That's even more important now as modern building materials release more toxic compounds when they burn, he said.
Support Local Journalism
Charleston city building code Officer Alex Winkler said smoke detectors have been required in Illinois homes since 1988. Those constructed since then must have hard-wired, built-in detectors, he said.
"The new requirement simply updates the law to reflect new technology," Winkler said.
Phil Zaleski, executive director of the state Fire Safety Alliance, said there are cost and convenience benefits to the new detectors.
A new model costs about $20 but the savings of not having to buy and replace the battery every six months can lead to a 10-year savings of about $100, he said.
They also have a "hush" button, which can be used to keep a detector from sounding when food's cooking, he added. But there's no risk of forgetting to reset the detector later because the new models reactive themselves after 15 minutes, he said.
"That's going to result in more lives being saved," Zaleski said.
J.C. Fultz with the Illinois Fire Marshal's Office also recommended checking older detectors and discussing an escape plan with family members.
"These simple steps can reduce tragedies," he said.
It was also announced Wednesday that detector manufacturer First Alert donated 100 new detectors to the Charleston Fire Department. Bennett said the detectors will go to people who otherwise can't afford them.
He said requests for one of the new detectors can be made by calling either of the department's two fire stations at 217-345-2132 or 217-345-2133.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!