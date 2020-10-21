Watch now: Officials gather at Charleston fire station to tout new smoke detector law

Bennett said quick escapes from house fires are important because most deaths are from smoke inhalation, not burns. That's even more important now as modern building materials release more toxic compounds when they burn, he said.

Charleston city building code Officer Alex Winkler said smoke detectors have been required in Illinois homes since 1988. Those constructed since then must have hard-wired, built-in detectors, he said.

"The new requirement simply updates the law to reflect new technology," Winkler said.

Phil Zaleski, executive director of the state Fire Safety Alliance, said there are cost and convenience benefits to the new detectors.

A new model costs about $20 but the savings of not having to buy and replace the battery every six months can lead to a 10-year savings of about $100, he said.

They also have a "hush" button, which can be used to keep a detector from sounding when food's cooking, he added. But there's no risk of forgetting to reset the detector later because the new models reactive themselves after 15 minutes, he said.