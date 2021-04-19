Watch now: OSF OnCall Urgent Care Clinic set to serve patients in Mattoon

MATTOON — The new OSF OnCall Urgent Care clinic is scheduled to open Tuesday in a storefront amid Jersey Mike's Subs, Starbucks and other businesses in the Mattoon Marketplace retail center.

Representatives of Peoria-based OSF HealthCare said during a blessing ceremony for the new clinic Monday that this healthcare network opens its urgent care clinics, including its first Coles County location, in commercial areas to cater to busy patients.

"We are located where people are shopping, eating, and out and about," said Molly Barnes, director of operations for the eastern region of OSF OnCall Urgent Care. All urgent care locations are open every day from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

While leading a tour of the new clinic, Barnes noted that the reception desk is located in an area that OSF calls a lobby instead of a waiting room. She said the lobby offers outlets for cellphone charging, a touch screen coffee machine, a minifridge full of bottled water, heated blankets and other amenities to help patients feel comfortable there.