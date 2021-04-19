 Skip to main content
Watch now: OSF OnCall Urgent Care Clinic set to serve patients in Mattoon
Watch now: OSF OnCall Urgent Care Clinic set to serve patients in Mattoon

MATTOON — The new OSF OnCall Urgent Care clinic is scheduled to open Tuesday in a storefront amid Jersey Mike's Subs, Starbucks and other businesses in the Mattoon Marketplace retail center.

Representatives of Peoria-based OSF HealthCare said during a blessing ceremony for the new clinic Monday that this healthcare network opens its urgent care clinics, including its first Coles County location, in commercial areas to cater to busy patients.

"We are located where people are shopping, eating, and out and about," said Molly Barnes, director of operations for the eastern region of OSF OnCall Urgent Care. All urgent care locations are open every day from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

While leading a tour of the new clinic, Barnes noted that the reception desk is located in an area that OSF calls a lobby instead of a waiting room. She said the lobby offers outlets for cellphone charging, a touch screen coffee machine, a minifridge full of bottled water, heated blankets and other amenities to help patients feel comfortable there.

Barnes said the medical staff tries to get patients into and out of the urgent care clinics within approximately 40 minutes, noting that they take online reservations. The 3,200-square-foot Mattoon clinic has four examination rooms, one procedure room, and an X-ray room.

OSF has reported that its providers offer treatment for cold, cough, flu, sprains, minor lacerations and fractures, and urinary tract and upper respiratory infections; plus COVID-19 testing, sports physicals and other services. Barnes said these services include employee physicals, drug testing and injury care for businesses and industry.

During Monday's ceremony, Mattoon Chamber of Commerce Director Ed Dowd said the availability of additional occupational health and safety services at the OSF clinic will be a good resource for local employers.

"I think there are a lot of opportunities for growth with your company," said Mayor-elect Rick Hall at this event.

OSF takes its name from the Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis, founded in Peoria in 1877. The network has continued to grow over the decades and now operates several hospitals in Illinois, including Saint Francis Medical Center, Peoria; St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington; and Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.

Father Deusdedit Byomuhangi, manager of pastoral care and chaplaincy services for OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville, led the blessing ceremony Monday.

"We are in the service of human life and that makes this holy ground," said OSF boar chair Sister Judith Ann Duvall via a video message.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

