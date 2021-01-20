Watch now: Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center begins vaccinations for 65 and older

MATTOON — There was a steady stream of people entering Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center's Education Center on Wednesday afternoon, and Victor Dulaney was happy to be part of the crowd.
The Mattoon man was at the hospital for his COVID-19 vaccination, as the state of Illinois entered a new vaccination phase this week, administering the vaccine to people 65 and older.
"I'm willing," Dulaney said of being able to receive the vaccine. "I've been waiting on it."
And while the wait will continue for some, SBLHC officials said they expected to do more than 800 vaccinations of Coles County residents in the age group by the end of the day on Thursday.
That will take care of the hospital's current allotment of the vaccine, and it's not known yet when it will get more, said Brooke Zerrusen, SBLHC practice management administration director.
"We expected it to be large," Zerrusen said of the response to the next phase of vaccinations.
To the point, appointments for vaccinations with the current allotment were full by Tuesday, a day after they were announced. Zerrusen said there are about 1,000 people on a waiting list and SBLHC will continue to take registrations.
Those in the qualifying phase of the vaccinations who want to register can call 217-258-7489 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Zerrusen said callers can register and provide the needed personal information. They'll be contacted when it's known when more vaccine will be available and can make appointments to receive it then.
Staff members taking phone calls for registrations were also busy Wednesday afternoon.
Zerrusen said the process was going more smoothly after long caller wait times at first. Callers might still have to wait, but there have been modifications to the hospital's phone lines, she said.
Nancy Wurtsbaugh, SBLHC director of safety, quality and risk, also said that high demand for the vaccine was to be expected.
"The volume of people wanting vaccines is going to far outweigh the vaccine available," she said. "We're going to get it out as soon as possible."
Wurtsbaugh noted that those 65 and older make up a large population in the area. The vaccinations were going well and hospital staff received comments from people who were happy to get them, she said.