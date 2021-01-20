Watch now: Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center begins vaccinations for 65 and older

MATTOON — There was a steady stream of people entering Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center's Education Center on Wednesday afternoon, and Victor Dulaney was happy to be part of the crowd.

The Mattoon man was at the hospital for his COVID-19 vaccination, as the state of Illinois entered a new vaccination phase this week, administering the vaccine to people 65 and older.

"I'm willing," Dulaney said of being able to receive the vaccine. "I've been waiting on it."

And while the wait will continue for some, SBLHC officials said they expected to do more than 800 vaccinations of Coles County residents in the age group by the end of the day on Thursday.

That will take care of the hospital's current allotment of the vaccine, and it's not known yet when it will get more, said Brooke Zerrusen, SBLHC practice management administration director.

"We expected it to be large," Zerrusen said of the response to the next phase of vaccinations.