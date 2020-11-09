 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center limiting surgeries because of hospitalized COVID-19 patient volume
0 comments
top story

Watch now: Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center limiting surgeries because of hospitalized COVID-19 patient volume

{{featured_button_text}}

Support local journalism. Become a JG-TC member today.

MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center is postponing some surgeries because of the number of COVID-19 patients it has hospitalized.

On Monday, there were 38 patients hospitalized with the disease caused by the coronavirus, SBLHC Vice President for Operations Kim Uphoff said.

That's the highest number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, she said.

"It's been steadily climbing the last couple of weeks," Uphoff said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Illinois officials announce 10,009 additional COVID-19 cases

SBLHC has 93 beds for general medical and surgical use and those have been at or near 100% capacity for about the week, she said. Elective surgeries that can be postponed are being delayed, she added.

Uphoff said she didn't know how many of the patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are Coles County residents. The hospital's service area includes the surrounding counties so it's likely some of those hospitalized are from other counties, she said.

Another Coles County resident dies from COVID-19

The hospital's total number of beds is 145 but that includes those reserved for specialty services: intensive care, behavioral services and women's and children's services.

New Central Illinois COVID restrictions: What to know

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mattoon woman says Trump offered more support for rights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News