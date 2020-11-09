Watch now: Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center to postpone some surgeries; 3 regions to face increased restrictions

MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center is postponing some surgeries because of the number of COVID-19 patients it has hospitalized.
On Monday, there were 38 patients hospitalized with the disease caused by the coronavirus, SBLHC Vice President for Operations Kim Uphoff said.
That's the highest number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, she said.
"It's been steadily climbing the last couple of weeks," Uphoff said.
SBLHC has 93 beds for general medical and surgical use and those have been at or near 100% capacity for about a week, she said. Elective surgeries that can be postponed are being delayed, she added.
Uphoff said she didn't know how many of the patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are Coles County residents. The hospital's service area includes the surrounding counties so it's likely some of those hospitalized are from other counties, she said.
The hospital's total number of beds is 145 but that includes those reserved for specialty services: intensive care, behavioral services and women's and children's services.
The hospital’s announcement came as Coles County officials reported three more deaths, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered three more regions of the state placed under even stricter COVID-19 restrictions starting Wednesday.
“The virus is winning the war right now,” Pritzker said during his daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago.
Ten of the state’s 11 regions are under Tier 1 mitigations, which include the closing of bars and restaurants to indoor service and limiting the size of public gatherings to 25 or fewer, among other measures.
Only Region 1, which includes northwest Illinois, is under Tier 2 mitigations. Restrictions under Tier 2 include limiting public gatherings to 10 or fewer people and limiting outdoor seating at bars and restaurants to six or fewer people at a single table.
Starting Wednesday, Pritzker said, Region 5, in southern Illinois, Region 7, which includes the south Chicago suburbs in Will and Kankakee counties, and Region 8, which includes the western suburbs in DuPage and Kane counties, will join Region 1 in those stricter mitigation measures.
Regions are placed in the first tier of resurgence mitigations whenever the average test positivity rate exceeds 8% for three consecutive days. The restrictions are lifted only after the positivity rate falls below 6.5% for three consecutive days.
Coles County is in Region 6, along with Shelby, Moultrie and other neighboring counties. Shelby and Moultrie each reported a coronavirus-related death on Monday, bringing their totals to 21 and 8, respectively.
All of Illinois has been on an upward trajectory of COVID-19 infections since early August. During his briefing, Pritzker noted the average number of new cases reported daily in Illinois has jumped 380% since Oct. 1, while the positivity rate has climbed 180% and both hospitalizations and deaths per day are up 150%.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 10,573 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 14 additional deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 498,560 cases, including 10,210 deaths.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 64,760 specimens for a total 8,469,064. As of last night, 4,409 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 857 patients were in the ICU and 376 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
From Saturday through Monday, IDPH reported a total of 33,020 new confirmed and probable cases — an average of just over 11,000 per day — and 132 virus-related deaths. The preliminary seven-day rolling average positivity rate stood at 11.4 percent.
That pushed the statewide totals since the pandemic began to 498,560 cases, and 10,210 deaths. Given the current rate of spread, Illinois will likely surpass half a million total cases on Tuesday.
As of late Sunday night, 4,409 people in Illinois were reported hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 857 patients were in intensive care units and 376 of those patients were on ventilators.
For the week of Nov. 2-8, the average number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 each day stood at 4,043, the highest it has been since the peak of the first wave of the pandemic in mid-May. The average number of people in ICU beds stood at 799 per day, the highest number since early June, while average ventilator use stood at 349 per day, the highest rate since mid-June.
The Associated Press and Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.
