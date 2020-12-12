Watch now: Sarah Bush Lincoln preparing to get first COVID-19 vaccine shipment, administer to staff

Initially, about 3 million shots are expected to be shipped nationwide. It was unclear exactly who would receive the first doses of the vaccine, though health workers and nursing home residents were the priority. Perna said health authorities would decide. A similar number of shots will be held back for those recipients’ second dose, which is needed for full protection from COVID-19.

Perna compared the effort to D-Day, the U.S.-led military offensive that turned the tide in World War II.

“D-Day was the beginning of the end and that’s where we are today,” Perna said a news conference. But he added that it would take months of work and "diligence, courage and strength to eventually achieve victory.”

The first shipments are expected to leave Pfizer’s manufacturing plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan, via truck and then be flown to regional hubs around the country. Medical distributor McKesson and pharmacy chains including CVS and Rite-Aid also are involved in local rollout.

The FDA’s vaccine director, Dr. Peter Marks, said the agency will carefully track any reports of reactions in the U.S.

“I think we still need to learn more, and that’s why we’ll be taking precautions,” Marks said.