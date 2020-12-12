Watch now: Sarah Bush Lincoln preparing to get first COVID-19 vaccine shipment, administer to staff

MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center is preparing to receive its first allotment of the new COVID-19 vaccine and to begin administering doses to its staff members.
Spokeswoman Patty Peterson said Sarah Bush Lincoln has been told that the initial shipment on Monday or Tuesday will consist of 475 vaccines and that subsequent shipments will follow on a weekly basis. She said the vaccination requires two shots three weeks apart, so it will take several weeks to serve all of the health center's approximately 2,700 staff members.
Peterson said Sarah Bush Lincoln has developed a plan for vaccinating staff members based on their position, age and work location. She said the vaccine could potentially have side effects for some recipients, so the health center will not administer doses to all the employees within a particular department during the same timeframe.
"We will stagger it throughout the departments during the coming weeks," Peterson said.
The recent federal authorization for multinational pharmaceutical company Pfizer clears the vaccine's usage for emergency use. Health care and support staff will be first in line to get shots, along with nursing home residents.
In Illinois, the first shipment is expected to be 109,000 doses, or enough for 54,500 people because the vaccination requires two shots three weeks apart. Under the state plan, the vaccines will be distributed in the 50 counties with the highest per capita death rates. There are 10 regional hub hospitals that will distribute the first vaccines.
In a key distribution challenge, the vaccine, co-developed with BioNTech, must be stored and shipped at ultra-low temperatures of about 94 degrees below zero. Pfizer has developed shipping containers that use dry ice, and GPS-enabled sensors will allow the company to track each shipment and ensure it stays cold.
Peterson said Sarah Bush Lincoln will have five days to administer doses upon receiving each shipment, adding that they already have the freezer unit needed to store the vaccines. She said vaccinations for staff members will take place at the health center's main campus and at its off-site locations in the region, as needed. Sarah Bush Lincoln has 17 extended campus primary care locations and four walk-in clinics.
While the COVID-19 vaccine does come with logistical challenges, Peterson said Sarah Bush Lincoln feels confident about its vaccination plan and its staff members' lengthy experience with administering flu shots on a large scale.
"Vaccination is not a new thing for us," Peterson said.
It also was announced Friday that Walgreens expects to receive its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 21 and plans to inoculate nursing home residents and workers at more than 30,000 long-term care facilities nationwide. CVS Health and Walmart are also gearing up to administer doses.
The COVID-19 announcement Saturday kicks off a massive logistical operation involving the federal and state governments, private companies and health care workers to quickly distribute limited vaccine supplies throughout the U.S.
Coles County Health Department Administrator Diana Stenger said her office will be working closely with the vaccinations as the process advances from health care workers and others in the first phase to the rest of the community in subsequent phases. She said they will have more details about this process soon after the national Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices releases its directions for local health departments.
"I think that we are very very optimistic about getting the vaccine out, absolutely," Stenger said of this good news in the fight against COVID-19.
Trucks will roll out Sunday morning as shipping companies UPS and FedEx begin delivering Pfizer’s vaccine to nearly 150 distribution centers across the states, said Army Gen. Gustave Perna of Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s vaccine development program. An additional 450 or so facilities will get the vaccine between Tuesday and Wednesday.
Initially, about 3 million shots are expected to be shipped nationwide. It was unclear exactly who would receive the first doses of the vaccine, though health workers and nursing home residents were the priority. Perna said health authorities would decide. A similar number of shots will be held back for those recipients’ second dose, which is needed for full protection from COVID-19.
Perna compared the effort to D-Day, the U.S.-led military offensive that turned the tide in World War II.
“D-Day was the beginning of the end and that’s where we are today,” Perna said a news conference. But he added that it would take months of work and "diligence, courage and strength to eventually achieve victory.”
The first shipments are expected to leave Pfizer’s manufacturing plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan, via truck and then be flown to regional hubs around the country. Medical distributor McKesson and pharmacy chains including CVS and Rite-Aid also are involved in local rollout.
The FDA’s vaccine director, Dr. Peter Marks, said the agency will carefully track any reports of reactions in the U.S.
“I think we still need to learn more, and that’s why we’ll be taking precautions,” Marks said.
The FDA next week will review a second vaccine from Moderna and the National Institutes of Health that appears about as protective as Pfizer’s shot. On Friday, the Trump administration announced it had purchased 100 million more doses of that vaccine on top of 100 million it previously ordered.
