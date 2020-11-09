Watch now: Sarah Bush to postpone some surgeries; 3 regions to face increased restrictions

MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center is postponing some surgeries because of the number of COVID-19 patients it has hospitalized.

On Monday, there were 38 patients hospitalized with the disease caused by the coronavirus, SBLHC Vice President for Operations Kim Uphoff said.

That's the highest number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, she said.

"It's been steadily climbing the last couple of weeks," Uphoff said.

SBLHC has 93 beds for general medical and surgical use and those have been at or near 100% capacity for about a week, she said. Elective surgeries that can be postponed are being delayed, she added.

Uphoff said she didn't know how many of the patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are Coles County residents. The hospital's service area includes the surrounding counties so it's likely some of those hospitalized are from other counties, she said.

The hospital's total number of beds is 145 but that includes those reserved for specialty services: intensive care, behavioral services and women's and children's services.