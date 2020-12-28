Watch now: Sewer work in Mattoon caused gas leak that led to evacuations

MATTOON — Sewer work damaged a natural gas line causing a leak that led to an evacuation of a part of the west side of Mattoon Monday morning.

About 75 people were evacuated from homes in about a 10-block area around Pine Avenue and 25th Street, Mattoon fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss said. He said there were no injuries and residents were allowed to return to their homes late Monday morning.

Hilligoss said the leak was reported just before 9 a.m. by city public works staff who were doing cleaning in a sewer and damaged an underground gas line running through it.

The gas line was sealed by about 11:30 a.m. and crews with Ameren Illinois then went to work to replace the damaged section, he said.

The evacuated areas were the 2400, 2500 and 2600 blocks of Pine and Commercial avenues and the 2400 and 2500 blocks of Western and Prairie avenues. It affected about 75 residences, Hilligoss said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}