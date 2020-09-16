Watch now: Shelby County adds 13 COVID cases Wednesday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHELBY COUNTY — Thirteen residents have rested posted for COVID-19, Shelby County officials said Wednesday.

The new cases bring the county total to 328 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the Shelby County Health Department reports.

Residents are encouraged to help limit the spread of the virus by practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands and wearing a mask when social distancing isn't possible.

On Wednesday, the state reported 1,941 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to 266,151. The department also reported an additional 35 virus-related fatalities, bringing the statewide death toll to 8,367.

As of Tuesday night, 1,565 people in Illinois were being hospitalized for COVID-19. That included 345 patients in intensive care units, of whom 143 were on ventilators.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

