Watch now: Shelby County adds 7 coronavirus cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Health Department on Tuesday announced seven county residents have tested positive for coronavirus.

The residents range in age from 17 to 85 years old with most showing mild symptoms.

To date, 224 residents have tested positive, while 177 are out of isolation. There have been three deaths. The county has reported 2,942 negative tests.

The Shelby County positivity rate is now at 9.3%, which is above the 7.7% level it was when the state placed it on warning status last month.