Watch now: Shelby County officials report 6 new residents test positive for COVID-19

SHELBYVILLE — Health officials say six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Shelby County.

The Shelby County Health Department reported the cases bring the county total to 454, as of Tuesday. One of the cases involves a resident in a long-term care facility, officials say.

As of Tuesday, 403 residents have recovered, 47 cases are active and four have died.

State health officials reported Tuesday that 1,617 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over the previous 24 hours out of 49,513 tests performed, making for a single-day positivity rate of 3.3%. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate held steady at 3.4 percent. There have now been 305,011 cases of the disease in Illinois since the pandemic began.

