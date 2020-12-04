Watch now: Shelby County reports 26th COVID-19 death on Friday

SHELBYVILLE — A man in his 80s became the 26th coronavirus-related death in Shelby County, health officials announce Friday.
The Shelby County Health Department also reported 30 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing its total to 1,433 since the pandemic began.
The county’s positivity rate as of Nov. 28 also hit an all-time highof 21.2%. The target rate is 8% or less. The county also hit a high for cases per 100,000 population with 805. The target rate for the metric is 50 or less.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 10,526 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 148 additional deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 770,088 cases, including 12,974 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 112,634 specimens for a total 10,918,998. As of last night, 5,453 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,153 patients were in the ICU and 703 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
