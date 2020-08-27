Watch now: Shelby County reports nine new COVID-19 cases

×
SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Health Department on Thursday reported nine new COVID-19 cases.
The infected residents ranged in age from 20 to 65. Two were asymptomatic, while the others showed mild to moderate symptoms.
The latest cases bring the county’s total to 180.
Officials said the county’s positivity rate was 5.4%, with its weekly positives still above the 50 per 100,000 population threshold at 84.
Officials continue to encourage residents to take precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including social distancing, washing your hands and wearing a mask. Gov. J.B. Pritzker this week issued an order expanding the requirement that masks be worn at any time patrons interact with staff in bars and restaurants.
Photos: Shelbyville artist creates face masks
Florea_ioan-051520-4.jpg
A large bucket of 3D printing ABS plastic beads sits in Ioan Florea's studio in Shelbyville, Illinois. Florea found that 3D printing face shields would allow him to use his skills while giving back to the community.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
Florea_ioan-051520-2.jpg
Ioan Florea makes face shields in his studio in Shelbyville, Illinois. Florea is an artist and found that 3D printing face shields would allow him to use his skills while giving back to the community.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
Florea_ioan-051520-3.jpg
Ioan Florea makes face shields in his studio in Shelbyville, Illinois. Florea is an artist and found that 3D printing face shields would allow him to use his skills while giving back to the community.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
Florea_ioan-051520-11.jpg
Two of Ioan Florea's 3D printers produce face shields on Thursday at Florea's studio in Shelbyville, Illinois. Florea is an artist and found that 3D printing face shields would allow him to use his skills while giving back to the community.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
Florea_ioan-051520-12.jpg
Ioan Florea stands next to his large scale 3D printer in his studio in Shelbyville, Illinois. The printer can produce 50 to 60 face shields at once, and Florea is working to put finishing touches to prepare the printer for the task. Florea is an artist and found that 3D printing face shields would allow him to use his skills while giving back to the community.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
Florea_ioan-051520-8.jpg
A fresh roll of 3D printing filament hangs above the rig containing multiple 3D printers in Ioan Florea's studio in Shelbyville, Illinois. Florea is an artist and found that 3D printing face shields would allow him to use his skills while giving back to the community.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
Florea_ioan-051520-9.jpg
A pigment hopper is used to add the red color to the face shields Ioan Florea has been making in his studio in Shelbyville, Illinois. Florea is an artist and found that 3D printing face shields would allow him to use his skills while giving back to the community.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
Florea_ioan-051520-7.jpg
Faulty face shileds are piled up in Ioan Florea's studio in Shelbyville, Illinois, which Florea intends to make an art piece out of. Florea is an artist and found that 3D printing face shields would allow him to use his skills while giving back to the community.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
Florea_ioan-051520-5.jpg
One of Ioan Florea's 3D printers extrudes filament prior to printing after loading new printing filament at Florea's studio in Shelbyville, Illinois. Florea is an artist and found that 3D printing face shields would allow him to use his skills while giving back to the community.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
